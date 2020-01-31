advertisement

Shirts with Kobe Bryant’s jersey numbers cover all spots before the tribute at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Members of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Academy are sitting on the Lakers’ bench watching the pre-game warm up on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Kobe Bryant’s retired jerseys will hang on the rafters at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Gianna Bryant’s photo and names of the other victims will be displayed on the scoreboard at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Bass player Flea of ​​the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be interviewing the Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)



On Friday, January 31, 2020, fans will arrive at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the Lakers / Trailblazers game and the Kobe Bryant honors. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

The two front row seats remain empty during the game in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2020. Kobe and Gianni were in these seats the last time they saw a game at the Staples Center. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Lakers striker Anthony Davis warms up before the game when he wears Koby Bryant’s numbers on his shirt at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Thousands have left flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial cards outside of LA Live, opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles and Los Angeles died the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

People sign memorial walls because they also left flowers, hats, t-shirts, and shoes outside of LA Live. Across from the Staples Center, the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter crash before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, December 31. January 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Mauricio Gonzalez of Oxnard poses for a photo when thousands of people outside of LA have left flowers, hats, T-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial boards. A helicopter crashed before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

A young boy clings to his mother when thousands of flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and signed memorial boards have left outside LA Live opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter are crashing before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)



People sign a memorial wall while people outside LA left flowers, hats, t-shirts, and shoes. Opposite the Staples Center, the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter crash before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, December 31. January 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and memo boards are just a few of the things outside of LA Live opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter crash before an NBA basketball game in between Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Flowers, hats, t-shirts, shoes, and memo boards are just a few of the things outside of LA Live opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who died in a helicopter crash before an NBA basketball game in between Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Redlands’ David Kelly looks over a memorial wall as people have left flowers, hats, t-shirts and shoes outside of LA Live opposite the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant and those who previously died in a helicopter crash Have come to life for an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)



Singer Usher takes a moment before the Laker game on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the 24-seat Laker jerseys at the Staples Center with Kobe Bryants. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

The Staples Center is ready for the first Lakers game since Kobe Bryant’s death. All seats have number 24 or 8 jerseys for fans. (Scott Varley / SCNG)

LeBron James speaks to the crowd ahead of the Lakers / Trailblazers game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020, in a tribute to Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Boys II Men sing the national anthem before the Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)



LeBron James honors Kobe Bryant before the Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Fans turn on their phones on Friday, January 31, 2020, as they fill the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

The Staples Center will take a 24.2 second break before the Lakers game in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Fans can watch the tribute to Kobe Bryant before the game on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)



LeBron James wears a Kobe Bryant jersey while warming up at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

The Lakers wear Kobe Bryant jerseys as they warm up before the game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

The Lakers will go to trial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Singer Usher plays “Amazing Grace” during a Kobe Bryant tribute at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

LeBron James, Center, and his Lakers teammates are overwhelmed with emotion during the tribute to Kobe Bryant on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Mayor Eric Garcetti presents the game ball to the umpires at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

LeBron James speaks to the crowd ahead of the Lakers / Trailblazers game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020, in a tribute to Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

The Lakers team up to play a fadeaway jumper to honor Kobe Bryant prior to the game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)



LOS ANGELES >> The LA Lakers put some basketball on the gaping wound of their city on Friday.

With thousands of people stationed at a massive memorial across the street and thousands who made their way to the Staples Center and wiped their eyes and cheered for their team’s support, the Lakers tipped for the first time since Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas under nine dead.

“I’m just trying to get through,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “Feeling just like the rest of the world, but probably more difficult.”

The city of Los Angeles mourned its adopted son all week. Everywhere, Bryant’s name was on Angelenos’s lips – and on walls and on buses and trains on the metro.

His two decades of court art were reflected in murals created throughout the city. Bryant’s # 8 and # 24 jersey, which many NBA players voluntarily retired last week, was created by legions of regulars, men and women, many of whom also tied their Kobe sneakers.

In the city center, where flags hung at half mast outside the arena and candles flickered when the sun went down, grieving fans have always been present at L.A. Live. They did their waiting by leaving jerseys, basketballs, shoes, flowers and works of art. These are packed after Sunday and, according to Lee Zeidman, president of the Staples Center, are sent to the Bryant family on request. He said the flowers would be converted to compost and then distributed in planters and garden areas around the L.A. Live and Staples Center.

Since Sunday, people have been filling and filling every square centimeter of several garage door panels with testimonials, illustrations and thank-you notes. These canvases were not enough, as feelings poured onto the sidewalk.

“You were an inspiration. I named my son after you, Kobe. ”

“I tore my Achilles last year. Thank you for helping me find my step. I ran here, ”wrote a fan referring to Bryant’s career injury, from which he returned with 33,643 points as the third leading scorer in NBA history

“Thank you, Kobe, for LOVING THE BASKETBALL.”

Bryant was an 18-time all-star who won five NBA championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during his 20-year career, all at the Lakers.

He called himself the Black Mamba and enthused his opponents with dedication – or at least respect – with his relentless, stubborn work ethic.

“It feels like a family member has passed away,” said Carlos Villasenor, who visited the website on Friday in a replica of Bryant’s Lower Merion No. 33 maroon high school jersey.

“It is one of those things, we did not really know or get to know him, but he touched the hearts of many people. Only with his hustle and bustle on the square too No matter what you do in life, whatever job you have, you have to have the energy you put into it, that focus, whatever you do. ”

Bryant’s former Lakers teammate Luke Walton visited LA Live on Thursday at 2 a.m. in the city as the coach of the Sacramento Kings, who played the Clippers that evening. He was taken away by fans singing “Koooh Bee!” In the middle of the night.

These chants made their way to the Staples Center – where many of Bryant’s most famous moments took place, including his 81-point game on January 22, 2006 – before the Lakers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, where Roses left two seats became chairs with leotards depicting Kobe and Gianna, which were an emerging basketball sensation.

A yellow t-shirt with a purple and white No. 8 or No. 24 was placed on every second place in the arena.

Inside, “Ko-be” calls were interrupted with “MVP” and “Gigi” calls during a pre-game tribute that had a 24.2-second moment of silence and the playback of “Amazing Grace” by Usher included.

Lakers players show their emotions during a tribute before the game at Laker Great Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Friday, January 31, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Boyz II Men, the soul group from Bryant’s hometown of Philadelphia, sang the national anthem that ended in tears with some of the Lakers players.

And then LeBron James, the current Lakers superstar leader, conveyed a message – not from a script he dropped, but from his heart.

“When I look around this area, we all grieve, we’re all hurt, we’re all heartbroken,” said James. “And when we go through such things, the best way to support yourself is on the shoulders of your family.

“Well, I heard about Lakers Nation before I was here last year,” he continued. And that’s exactly what I saw this week, not just from the players, not just from the coaching staff, not just from the organization, but from everyone. Everyone who’s here is really, really, really family. ”

