MANILA, Philippines – Anthony Davis made sure that his tribute to the fallen basketball legend Kobe Bryant would stay with him forever.

Davis, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers, had a thigh with Bryant’s logo and a black mamba wrapped around his vagina, according to SportsCenter’s Twitter account.

Anthony Davis’ Kobe Tribute Tattoo 💜💛

(via @NessAurelia, @ AntDavis23) pic.twitter.com/4iKHQit59u

– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2020

Davis’ tattoo was uncovered just a day after his compatriot LeBron James exposed a tattoo in homage to Bryant.

James’ tattoo on his right thigh shows a black mamba, roses, Bryant’s jersey numbers 8 and 24 and the words “Mamba 4 Life” underneath.

Both James and Davis had the artist Vanessa Aurelia do the tattoos.

Bryant recently died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

