The Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center for their first return after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last Sunday with his daughter Gigi. The team’s return did not come without a moving tribute to the late NBA legend.

Kobe Bryant.

CREDIT: MEGA

Frank Vogel, the head coach of the Lakers, paid tribute to the late ball player with his selection of shoes. The 46-year-old, who usually wears suit shoes during the game, laced up the Nike Kobe 4, one of the most popular looks from Bryant’s signature sneaker line with Nike. (Bryant was a longtime Nike athlete, and his Kobe signature line was launched in 2005, two years after he signed with the brand.)

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The game also began with musical performances and speeches in honor of Bryant. Usher played “Amazing Grace” next to a video montage shown on the scoreboard, and Boys II Men sang “The Star-Spangled Banner”. The current Lakers star and friend of Bryant, LeBron James, gave a touching speech before the game in which he spoke about his relationship with the basketball icon and the incredible career of the Black Mamba. The Lakers also paid tribute to the seven other people who died in the crash.

