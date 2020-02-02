advertisement

SACRAMENTO, California. – In the hours leading up to Kobe Bryant’s death, he phoned LeBron James, the newly minted third scorer in NBA history.

Bryant had always been proud in his career, but now he was gracious, even though it was darkened. The two men, as warm as they had been in their careers, had what James would call “great entertainment” to exchange friendliness after they had reached Bryant’s career score.

For the past week, James has been thinking about this conversation every day – not always because he wants to.

“It’s not a great memory,” he said, “because it’s the last one.”

It’s a memory James will likely have to visit over and over again wherever he goes this season. The rest of the Lakers will spend months rethinking their own memories of Bryant, both nostagic and painful. This is how it has become this season.

Even when they left the Staples Center’s emotional tripwire on Saturday night, Kobe Bryant was everywhere in the Golden 1 Center. Pictures of him and Gianna Bryant towered over the incoming audience as they walked through the arena’s northwest gates. The Kings played three videos during the break to pay tribute to Bryant, and the employees – even the spokesman for the arena – wore shirts labeled “KOBE” in a city where Bryant wrote a lot of off-season suffering for the Kings.

It’s not just the Staples Center where Kobe is mourned. It’s every NBA arena.

The fatal crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan has not yet ended. Throughout the organization, players and employees are still grieving. But the team gets a taste of what a seasonal march of Bryant honors will look like – a guarantee of a larger-than-life personality whose death has been well received around the world.

“You prepared us for it, we are prepared for it,” said Anthony Davis. “And I think the teams in the NBA just want to do their part to honor Kobe. So we can count on there being some kind of tribute or something to honor him for the rest of the year. ”

People’s suffering knows no timeline. Dealing with death is difficult enough in itself. But the Lakers (37-11) are beginning to understand that they are not only suffering their own grief, but the grief of many others.

Sacramento’s spout is a blast. There will be arenas in which video homages are played. There will be opposing players and coaches who want to chat about their favorite Kobe stories before the game. At home and on the go, people sing: “KO-BE, KO-BE.”

On the one hand, it’s a sign of how special and unique Bryant’s legacy is. On the other hand, it is an emotional challenge that no other title contender has to face.

Frank Vogel said on Saturday night that the cumulative impact of these awards on his team was positive, winning 129-113.

“The kings did a great job honoring him in the right way and honoring our fan base. They travel and represent them and we feel it,” he said. “We feel love, we feel support, we feel energy when we play on the street. This is an important reason why we were able to achieve what you mentioned earlier. In this respect it was a great night. ”

This approach is strong from the Lakers. The players said they had drawn some strength and energy from the tributes to Bryant in Sacramento just a day after feeling moody after returning to the pitch. It showed up in their 44-22 start against the kings who eliminated their hosts early.

The challenge will be to find a similar kind of motivation in other environments, even if the tributes start to feel stressful. The team has already tried to find a nuance in how they dedicate their season to Bryant, whose initials are worn on the right shoulder for the rest of the year: it’s not a result (or a championship), but rather an approach ,

“It puts everything in perspective, but I knew that beforehand and we knew beforehand what it meant for the organization as a whole,” said James. “The daily memory we continue to receive is definitely great because it should recognize what he has meant for this franchise for 20 years. It is our obligation to go out and play the game in a very (intellectual) way, and to have that winning mentality because he would want that. ”

There can be an impatience with grief, a desire to get to the point where the rhythms of normal life return and this absence just hurts a little less.

But getting back to normal is actually not an option for the Lakers. Normal has changed. By embedding themselves in the healing process rather than the finish line, the Lakers hope to find strength and progress every day.

“It will never feel normal,” said Vogel. “It will never feel that way. But we have won our first victory since then. There are many important steps to follow along the way, and it was certainly one of them.”

