advertisement

Editor’s note: This is the Friday, January 31st issue of the Purple & Bold newsletter. To receive the newsletter in your inbox, register here.

“There are no false emotions when it comes to that.”

advertisement

It was a piece of advice: Frank Vogel said this to his team. But it’s something we should all remember in one of the most challenging weeks in Lakers history.

Grief is an unpredictable and malleable force. It knocks us down, leaves us out of breath. There are also occasional moments when we are allowed to hover above us, thankful for what we have left while we mourn.

These extremes and everything in between will be a significant factor tonight when the Lakers return to the basketball court in what is probably one of the most difficult games they have ever had to prepare for.

We know there will be honors at the Staples Center. The Lakers have already issued number 8 and 24 jerseys. We know that the coaching team will wear the typical Kobe Bryant sneakers. We know that LeBron James and Anthony Davis got tattoos on their thighs in honor of Kobe. The Lakers also keep most of their honors under wraps. And it’s even more difficult to predict what impact suffering, having lost Kobe, Gianna, and seven other victims of Sunday’s tragic fall, will have on the game.

There is a long list of people within the organization who feel so cramped. From players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis to assistants who were close to Kobe, like Mike Penberthy and Phil Handy, to front office staff like Rob Pelinka, who described Kobe as his best friend. The team’s approach was to take on the challenge of the game and remember how Kobe would have tackled it.

“We all feel it,” said Frank Vogel. “It’s a tough time for all of us. We will play every game that embodies what it stood for. Focus on the work and leave the achievements behind.”

This season is Kobe’s season in every respect. This will be reflected throughout the NBA, where Kobe tributes – particularly violations of the 24-second clock and violations of the 8-second back court in open games – were pervasive. This will also remain the case in the All-Star game: The NBA announced on Friday that Team LeBron will be number 2 (in honor of Gianna Bryant) and Team Antetokounmpo will be number 24 (in honor of Kobe).

That will be an exponential factor for the Lakers. Many fans, fair or not, expect the Lakers to win a championship in Kobe’s honor.

Vogel tried to say that his team would dedicate his approach to him, not the results of the season. But that probably doesn’t reflect the reality that many fans expect from more. Surely players like James, who once had the pressure to lead his hometown franchise to the promised land on his back, are used to this kind of high bar. For the rest of the dressing room, it will be a test to deal with the emotions and pressures of a season caused by the death of a beloved star.

But these things are down the street. The Lakers on Friday night are just trying to play. It feels like progress after a devastating week.

“I think this whole week has been really good for our group to do it together and heal together, and I think today’s game will only be the next step and the next expansion of it,” said Vogel. “I think we’re all looking forward to being out there and playing again.”

– Kyle Goon

Editor’s note: Thank you for reading the Purple & Bold newsletter. To receive the newsletter in your inbox, register here.

Additional coverage

advertisement