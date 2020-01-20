advertisement

BOSTON >> There is no better stage for a comeback: Anthony Davis will be in the T.D. Garden Arena return to the courtyard against the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers announced Monday morning that their big star, who has missed five games in a row, can return from a battered butt he’d suffered since January 7, when he was midair with Julius Randle, the attacker from New York Knicks, collided and suffered a hard landing from an injury. Although the team said he didn’t train on the Sunday after the Houston Rockets game, Frank Vogel said Davis’ condition had gradually improved.

advertisement

The team went 4: 1 without the leading shooter (27.1 ppg), the rebounder (9.4 rpg) and the shot blocker (2.6 bpg), but will gladly welcome him back to the selection to fight against a historic one Rivals take fourth place in the east (27-14).

Related articles

Lakers Kyle Kuzma is proud to be more defensive

LeBron James, Lakers blow out missiles with an increase in the second half

Anthony Davis misses fifth start; Lakers hope to take him to court for Boston

Heisler: Steph Curry changed the way they play, LeBron James changed the system

Lakers remain the mother of Chinese drama as they prepare for Daryl Morey’s Rockets

The game has a sliding door aspect: The Celtics were once considered the Lakers’ main competition to trade for Davis after requesting a trade from the Pelicans a year ago.

Rajon Rondo, another convincing figure in the game, remained questionable because the right ring finger had a tear fracture. As a key member of the Celtics team that won the title in 2008, Rondo met in T.D. Garden against his former team for a stunning Lakers winner.

advertisement