Los Angeles Lakers striker Kyle Kuzma (right) shoots while Orlando Magic Center Khem Birch defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers Center’s Dwight Howard, center, shoots as Orlando Magic Center’s Nikola Vucevic defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Orlando Magic striker Aaron Gordon (center) will act as JaVale McGee (center) of the Los Angeles Lakers (left) and striker Kyle Kuzma (right) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 , used in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Orlando Magic Guard Markelle Fultz, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers Center defends JaVale McGee during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard’s feet can be seen after bumping into the stands in the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against Orlando Magic in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Orlando Magic striker Wes Iwundu shoots while Dwight Howard defends central Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Orlando Magic Guard’s Markelle Fultzm (right) shoots while JaVale McGee defends the center of the Los Angeles center in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill) advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers striker Jared Dudley (left) reaches for a loose ball in front of Orlando Magic striker Aaron Gordon during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (right) shoots while Orlando Magic Center defends Mo Bamba in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (right) heads for the basket while Orlando Magic Guard Terrence Ross defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Quinn Cook, the guardian of the Los Angeles Lakers, right, tries to pass the ball under pressure from Gary Clark (left) and BJ Johnson (in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Los Angeles) , The magic won 119-118. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – A night earlier, Quinn Cook had bathed relatively anonymously in the shadow of one of his teammates.

He was one of two Lakers teammates who attended downtown Los Angeles on a Tuesday to celebrate Anthony Davis’ partnership with a snack food company. At 6-foot-1, the inconspicuous chef usually mixed in with the guests – trying rainbow fadeaways on pop-a-shot baskets between sips of water.

Many in the crowd didn’t seem to recognize that there was a lacer in the middle. After Wednesday night, he could get more than a second look.

It was Cook and a number of Lakers’ reserves that had the fewest minutes on average that helped them play Orlando Magic again at the Staples Center another night without Davis (injured buttocks) wearing a uniform. However, the chance to score the goal by five seconds was missing when a 3-point attempt by LeBron James (19 points, 19 assists) failed and the Magic scored the rebound and Aaron Gordon scored a free throw.

Cook made the last shot of the night, a 3-hand with just 0.4 seconds left, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Lakers from losing 119-118. It was their first loss this season against a team with a record under 500 after starting 22-0 against such a competition.

It was the reserves that made the most of the night: Cook, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Troy Daniels joined for 56 points, which deeply believes in the pride of the Lakers.

A 22-2 run towards the end of the third quarter brought the Lakers back from the verge of forgetting. They followed twice with at least 20 points. With an 87-66 deficit, a lineup operated by bank shooting was in full swing.

A series of hustle and bustle led viewers to comeback: Caldwell-Pope took charge, Dwight Howard defeated Wes Iwundu in a duel, and Jared Dudley chose a hard, loose ball. The energy transferred to the audience when the game came closer.

Cook was the brightest at the end of the third quarter and shot three times in a row to get the Lakers to one point at the end of the third quarter. He and LeBron James were also prominent in the end, hitting two late 3-hands that the Lakers reached within 111-110.

Defensive mistakes cost the Lakers a lot of time: Nikola Vucevic pressed a 3-pointer, then Markelle Fultz took shots in succession by driving into the paint. Neither player was available for the Lakers’ win against the Magic in December, and both took their revenge in the combination for 40 points. Fultz made his second triple double (21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists).

After humming without Davis in the last three games, the Lakers offensive hit a wall against the long limbs of Orlando. The Lakers’ top scorers played against one of the league’s sportiest squads and looked rusty.

It was almost enough to take the crowd’s collective breath away in the fourth quarter when James, one of the NBA’s strongest dunkers for his entire career, showed up just marginally in a slam attempt.

It was that kind of night for the Lakers’ top scorers available. Even when James finished best of the season, his own shot was a hit (7 for 19). One of its biggest came in the fourth quarter when the Lakers finally took their first lead in the second half on a 3-hand.

Kyle Kuzma, who had played a number of strong games for Davis, also had an exchange of fire, only 2 to 10 from the floor and missed the closing minutes.

A comeback would not have been possible without strong minutes from the middle: Howard (nine points, 16 rebounds) was on the floor throughout the 22-2 run in the third quarter and tried to get Vucevic in the post. JaVale McGee was 6 to 6 off the floor and had three blocked shots – including a dazzling rejection from Terrence Ross, who was one of the season’s most impressive blocks.

It was the first game the Lakers had lost in the four games since Davis failed. The Lakers are starting a five-game journey in Houston on Saturday.

A couple of dangerous weeks on the injury front for the Lakers got worse: Alex Caruso elbowed Mo Bamba at the end of the first quarter against the jaw. After an inconclusive evaluation of the concussion, the Lakers Caruso held out for the rest of the game and expected a reevaluation on Thursday.

