advertisement

“Joker” is an upcoming Oscar winner with over $ 1 billion in box office worldwide, but that doesn’t stop Stanfield from wanting another film.

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix will win the Best Actor Oscar for “Joker” this Sunday, one of eleven Oscar nominations the comic drama received at the 92nd Academy Awards, but that doesn’t stop Lakeith Stanfield one day to play the infamous Batman villain. The darling of “Sorry to Bother You” and “Uncut Gems” has spoken out in the past for wanting to play in his own joker film. The actor told Deadline in December 2018 that he was sure it would happen one day, adding, “I want people to dress up as black jokers when that happens inevitably.” The next level by throwing a dream collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie for the project.

advertisement

“What I would make would have a lot to do with who I work with, how the story is written and what world we exist in, and then I do my little magic,” said Stanfield when asked how he wanted to progress with his Joker film. “Wouldn’t it be crazy if I and the Safdies did something like that?”

connected

connected

The Safdie brothers directed Stanfield in “Uncut Gems,” the Adam Sandler drama that is about to become the highest domestic release in A24 history. The Safdie brothers specialize in fearful filmmaking, the perfect tone for a film about a mentally unstable murderer. Many critics would argue that the atmospheric tension of the Safdie brothers made Phoenix ‘”Joker” so much stronger. Phoenix is ​​a lock to win the Oscar for his performance. For the second time, an actor who plays the Joker is awarded an Oscar after Heath Ledger won the “Best Supporting Actor” category for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight”. The big screen was created by Jack Nicholson (Tim Burton’s “Batman”) and Jared Leto (David Ayers “Suicide Squad”) played.

“I just think there are so many things that have not been addressed in terms of performance when I make the film myself,” Stanfield originally told Deadline that he wanted to play Joker. “I make my own joker films at home with my own camera. You just have to get dressed and make your own. “

Stanfield was seen last fall at the world premiere of “Joker” with the Batman villain’s trademark (see photo above). Next, the actor starred opposite Issa Rae in the Stella Meghies “The Photograph”, which Universal opened on February 14th.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement