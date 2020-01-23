advertisement

The owner of Hammer’s Pub and Grub has just moved to Lake City; so when he saw a group of people outside his restaurant slapping pucks in an old net, he was inspired to help them.

“It’s cold, so what better way than to get out here and skate and have a good time,” says Nathen Norman.

Since the end of Norman’s high school travel hockey days, he says he doesn’t have many opportunities to go out on the ice. “I love ice hockey and unfortunately the closest place to play is Cadillac, we haven’t had anything here since I finished high school.”

Norman and a group of his friends therefore decided to clear ice on Lake Missaukee and form their own team.

“I put it on social media, I put it in the neighborhood and I said if someone wants to come play, we have five or six guys, let’s see how it went,” says Norman.

The message caught the eye of Luke Hammer. He owns the Hammer’s Pub and Grub, which is right across from Norman’s ice hockey rink.

Norman says, “At first he reached out and said I should talk to you, it’s about the ice and your net behind where he is and I thought this man was not good.”

But Hammer had a different plan in mind. “I come back here and I saw the net, the net seemed to be in a fairly rough condition, so I just decided to donate two nets to his cause and to the community so that people could come here and have a good one, ”says Hammer.

A small gift that Norman says the community will enjoy for years. “I hope it brings people together, you know there isn’t much to do, it seems in small towns,” says Norman. “If people can come together and play hockey, which, in my opinion, the greatest sport, is great.”

You can usually find Norman playing hockey on Missaukee Lake on Friday nights. He says that everyone is welcome to participate.

