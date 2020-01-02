advertisement

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic – Canada’s quest for gold remains on track at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Alexis Lafreniere scored and added an assist on his return from injury as part of a huge 6-1 win over Slovakia in Thursday’s quarterfinal.

Barrett Hayton added two goals and an assist for the Canadians, Connor McMichael, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Liam Foudy also scored, and Joel Hofer picked up his third straight victory. Dylan Cozens, Jamie Drysdale and Calen Addison each added two assists.

Oliver Okuliar responded to the overrated Slovaks. Samuel Hlavaj took the loss in goal.

Lafreniere returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a knee injury suffered in a humiliating 6-0 setback against Russia last Saturday, Canada’s worst defeat in the 44-year history of the under-20 tournament.

It was initially believed that the Canadians would automatically take on a match against the Russians, who defeated Switzerland 3-1 earlier on Thursday in the semifinals. But they instead had to wait until later Thursday to unveil their next opponent after the International Ice Hockey Federation recently changed its medal round format – and neglected to update its website. official website – in a composition that looks at teams studied after quarters based on event rankings.

Lafreniere took his usual place in Canada’s front line with Hayton and Nolan Foote only to see the latter praise a five-minute misconduct and a head-to-head game in Slovakia’s Christian Kovacik just 53 seconds in the first period at Ostravar Arena.

Sporting their black jerseys for a second straight game, the Canadians managed to break the penalty, with Hofer making a great save, and then seized the lead 1-0 at 6:47.

Cozens, who replaced Foote in the trio number 1, pressed the pellet in the foreground and Lafreniere quickly moved ahead of Hayton, who defeated Hlavaj for his fourth juniors steering team in the world.

Lafreniere’s return to action seemed to be in serious doubt a week ago, as the projected No. 1 draft pick in the 2020 NHL draft and the reign of the CHL Player of the Year lay in agony on the ice after twisting his leg. left in a difficult slump against Russia.

He was supposed to be helped by teammates, but the 18-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Que., Who has 70 points in 32 games with Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Hockey League this season, watched practice less than 24 hours later minus a knee injury or a noticeable limp.

He participated in Canada’s skating on Wednesday before the full-time official was announced, hours later.

Hlavaj – statistically the QMJHL’s top scorer in 2019-20 with league leader Sherbrooke Phoenix – did his best to keep the Slovaks in it, but Canada scored four times in the middle period to put things out of reach.

McMichael scored his second in 1:21 on a 2-on-1, Bernard-Docker added his first after a nice leg pull around a sliding defender in 3:42, and Foudy made a great move on a split at 9:02 for the 4-0 lead.

Canada, which suffered a devastating overtime loss at this stage of the Vancouver Finn tournament last year, then went on to power play, with Lafreniere taking a pass on the top switches and installing his second of the tournament at 10:50.

The 17 gold medals 17 times added a sixth to a minute into the third to another man’s advantage when Hayton buried his fifth.

This marked the end of the afternoon for Hlavaj, who was replaced by Samuel Vyletelka.

Okuliar, who plays the same line as Kozen with the WHL Paper Hurricanes, broke the closing bid at 6:10 a.m. when he blew a shot at Hofer.

Without a point in the tournament, 17-year-old Quinton Byfield, who is expected to go up in the June draft, hit midway through the third.

Canada finished atop Group B with a 3-1 record, while Slovakia’s only Group A victory was a 3-1 triumph over Kazakhstan.

The Slovaks lost their next three round-robin matches with a combined score of 21-5 – 8-1 against Finland, 7-2 against Switzerland and 6-2 against Sweden.

Canada has not won a tournament in Europe since 2008, when the Czech Republic was the last host.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

