advertisement

On Sunday, the Packers and 49ers will compete in the NFC Championship with a ticket to the online Super Bowl.

It means a Mt. A nice family is going to be divided. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur faces his younger brother Mike, the 49ers passing game coordinator.

The winner wins the big game.

advertisement

It all started in Mt. Pleasant High School football locker room for the LeFleur brothers. Even though they both played, they never played together, Matt being eight years older than Mike.

They both showed a penchant for coaching and wanted to understand the game more deeply. This led them to train together, including with the Falcons a few years ago when they went to the Super Bowl, detonating this 28-3 lead against the Patriots.

Now there is a chance for one of them to play the Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean it’s less exciting for the Mt community. Pleasant.

“There is a lot of pride in Mt. Pleasant with what’s going on and we’re super excited, “said Jason McIntyre, football head coach for the Oilers.” We are glad that one of them went to the Super Bowl and too bad they could not get there. This is how it shakes. “

They made it easy, but it certainly isn’t, the LaFleur brothers started at Mt. Pleasant as the children of two coaches and now reach the pinnacle of their sport.

“Matt was lucky that his first job was with someone the same age as Kyle Shanahan,” said McIntyre. “He learned the game from him and his father. Then, of course, Mike learned from Matt and that sort of thing continued. “

Matt makes the headlines as head coach, but little brother Mike is on his heels on the coaching ladder.

“I got to see a little bit of this teacher / coach at Mike’s place, and then he was just in the right place at the right time,” said Jim Conway, Mt. own merits and he did it.

The two clashed in week 12 with the 49ers winning 37-8. The little brother who wins round 1 but round 2 means a little more.

“I think there is a bit of a different vibe so I’m going to leave it there,” said Matt, “I haven’t talked to her much at all and it will probably be that way for the rest of the week . “

advertisement