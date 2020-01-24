advertisement
WOODLAND HILLS – A woman trapped in a burning house in Woodland Hills was hospitalized in severe condition on Thursday.
Firefighters rescued the woman, and Los Angeles fire department paramedics resumed their pulse, a fire department official said.
The fire in the one-story house was reported around 2:00 p.m. Thursday on 23500 block of Burbank Boulevard near Woodlake Avenue. Crews extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes, said Los Angeles Fire Department Brian Humphrey.
Los Angeles firefighters are working on a burning house on 23500 block on Burbank Boulevard in Woodland Hills on Thursday, January 23, 2020, to rescue and resuscitate a woman trapped in the structure. (Photos courtesy of LAFD)
This was what a burned house looked like on Thursday, January 23, 2020, on the 23,500 block of Burbank Boulevard in Woodland Hills after the Los Angeles firefighters rescued and resuscitated a woman trapped in the structure. (Photos courtesy of LAFD)
