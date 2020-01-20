advertisement

Benny Feilhaber’s departure from the Los Angeles Football Club after the 2018 season caused a hole in the team’s midfield. Mark Anthony Kaye, who was still rehabilitated from the leg injury that had drawn him from LAFC’s first season after only 20 games, received a three-year contract extension (with an option for 2022) in the middle of the field from LAFC in the off-season.

A similar change of guard takes place in the back row this year. For the second season in a row, the Los Angeles Football Club hopes to fill a void left by a veteran by promoting a young player who has been injured to prove long-term beneficial.

Defender Tristan Blackmon started 15 regular season games for the LAFC and played three more games, but missed 13 of the first 14 games of the 2019 LAFC season due to an injury. LAFC saw enough in Blackmon’s strong end of the 2019 season to sign a contract to 2022 (with an option for 2023) that the club announced on January 8. When the training camp begins, Blackmon will purposely catch up on the club’s confidence in him to repay with a healthy and productive season.

“We are grateful that we have agreed on an extension of the contract with Tristan that will remain with us for the foreseeable future,” said LAFC GM and EVP of John Thorrington in a statement when Blackmon’s deal was announced. “Tristan has made great strides in the past two years, and we are incredibly excited about his bright future at LAFC.”

Blackmon’s future at LAFC seems to be at the very back. Steven Beitashour, who starts for LAFC in the first two seasons, is moving from LAFC after failing to reach agreement on a new contract with the club. LAFC have played against central defenders Danilo Silva and Dejan Jaković in the past, and midfielder Latif Blessing has also worked on the right side last season. Blackmon played as a center-back and right-back for LAFC in 2018 and 2019, but since Beitashour is out of the mix, Blackmon’s extra-time seems to get him to take this starting position on the right-back.

“Last year, when I had this injury hiccup earlier in the year, it was for me to do or die. When I realized that, I went to the square and concentrated on all the information that was given to me. I became a sponge and that definitely changed my game for the better. This will be the case throughout the season, ”said Blackmon. “I’m hungry. I want everything. The whole team wants everything. We want all the trophies that we can get. If possible, we want to bring them all to Los Angeles.”

At this point in the training camp, LAFC is expected to surrender a majority of the defenders who led MLS with 37 goals in the 2019 season. Positionally, LAFC is well stocked on the right side. Mohamed El-Munir, Diego Palacios and Jordan Harvey, the team’s veteran who resigned this off-season, give the team great depth on the position. LAFC is also deep in central defense. Eddie Segura and Walker Zimmerman will return as LAFC’s tandem, with Silva and Jaković acting as the duo’s primary backups. Jaković also resigned this off-season. Beitashour appears to be the only major piece of the LAFC line that won’t return in 2020.

“I am very confident that I can play on either the right or the central defense.” I think I showed that a lot towards the end of last year, ”said Blackmon. “There is definitely a bit more pressure in the middle because if you lose the ball there the striker or winger is closer to your goal and it takes a lot of focus.” Right Back is particularly offensive for us. Of course you have to defend the outside, but there is an offensive switch that you have to have as a right-back for LAFC. ”

Kaye returned from his injury and appeared in 31 games (27 starts) in the 2019 regular season. He contributed four goals and eight assists to LAFC midfield and earned a trip to his first all-star game. Tristan Blackmon wants to make a similar career leap in 2020 and consolidate as a starter of the club.

