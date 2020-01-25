advertisement

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Football Club welcomed 18,988 of its supporters to the Banc of California Stadium for the first time in 2020 to open the pre-season. LAFC has shown nothing more than their conventional line-up against the Uruguayan club Peñarol. The team’s 2-0 win against one of the largest clubs in South America was a real team effort.

Six LAFC players, including striker Diego Rossi, midfielder Eduard Atuesta and centerback Walker Zimmerman, are still in international action. Mark Anthony Kaye is on the team but the Canadian midfielder has a leg injury. Despite the missing players, there were 26 LAFC players on Saturday, including five academics. No player was on the field for more than 45 minutes.

“I thought the boys did well, the trialists and the three [Phoenix Rising FC] players who came in tonight and helped us. That meant we had to mix and match a bit so we were still in the lead on both sides of the field, ”said LAFC head coach Bob Bradley after the game. “It has a lot to do with how we set up the teams in both halves. I was able to go through all the things that needed improvement, but overall we were happy. ”

Adrian Perez started at the top alongside Carlos Vela and former Peñarol player Brian Rodriguez. Josh Perez Kevon Lambert and Alejandro Guido earned midfield starts. Dejan Jakovic and Tristan Blackmon started in central defense with Diego Palacios on the left side of the defense and Latif Blessing on the right. New signing Kenneth Vermeer started in the gate and played well

Bradley’s decision to start blessing in the back right paid off prematurely. In the 10th minute of play, Blessing scored the pass to Vela, who became LAFC’s first goal in 2020. Vela took the ball from Blessing at the right corner of the box and took a few steps towards the center of the field before burying the ball with his left foot into the back of the net.

“It is possible that we will see more of Latif Blessing this season. Until we all get back and see how quickly new players pick up ideas, we don’t know exactly, but Latif is so special that it can be used in many ways,” Bradley said. You can place him in different places and you can always see football. His personality is always in the foreground. That makes him an important player on our team. ”

Adrian Perez continued his strong pre-season start, scoring LAFC’s second goal that night. After a corner kick from Vela in the 40th minute, Perez hit the ball into the net from close range after it bounced off Peñarol’s defense.

“Adrian has made great progress in the past year. In the first season, he grew at the workplace. There were times last year when he scored goals in training and we could see progress, ”said Bradley. “There weren’t always many opportunities on the field, but he works hard and continues to collect ideas.”

LAFC made two substitutions in the first half and exchanged Rodriguez and Guido for Christian Torres and Erik Duenas in the 31st minute. The remaining nine starters had to take a break at half-time, and substitutions continued in the second half. Peñarol striker Facundo Torres scored a penalty in the 61st minute, but the second half was unsuccessful for substitute goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, who scored for LAFC.

With only three preparatory games left to play before LAFC makes its CONCACAF Champions League debut in Leon on February 18, each game is a little more at stake than a typical prep game. LAFC made a positive start to this important preparation phase with their 2-0 win over Peñarol.

