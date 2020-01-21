advertisement

January 21, 2020

COLOMBIA, SC – The Benedict College Lady Tigers have moved up to fifth place this week in the D2SIDA Region South media poll.

The Lady Tigers received 23 votes, which was good enough to take fifth place in the South region with the University of Montevallo. Wins against Allen University (80-61) and Fayetteville State University (56-55) helped Benedict improve a position in the survey.

Ay’Anna Bey had a double-double average with 12 points and 11.5 rebounds between the two games last week. The defense of Lady Tigers was crucial to their success, as they shot their last two opponents off the pitch with a total of 34 percent.

Lee University took first place in this week’s regional poll after an impressive win over Montevallo (71-67). Miles College received two votes, which was not enough to secure a place in the top 10 of the survey.

The survey is assessed by a committee of sports information directors from the South region, which includes teams from the SIAC, the Gulf South Conference and the Sunshine State Conference.

The Division II women’s basketball media survey sponsored by D2SIDA has been in existence for five years. The regional poll is released every Monday, followed by the national poll every Tuesday. Each region has six representatives who make up this regional survey. The national election has 16 voters – two from each region.

