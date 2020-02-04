advertisement

COLOMBIA, SC – After 15 wins and a 20: 2 overall record, the Benedict College Lady Tigers were able to join the NACC.com DII ranking list Power 10 for women and finished in 10th place.

Benedict is the only SIAC team in the top 10 and one of two south region teams (Lee, 5th) that comes first in Power 10.

Ay’Anna Bey leads the Lady Tigers in the ranking (16.6 ppg), while pulling 9.5 rebounds with 26 blocks down to team height. The Tigers score 75 points per game, while they only get 57.5 points per game – both are the second best in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

advertisement

Three undefeated teams take the top three places: Drury (21-0), Ashland (21-0) and Texas A&M Commerce (21-0). Ashland University No. 2 competes against N0. 4 Grand Valley State in a highly anticipated match next week.

Benedict will travel to Fort Valley State University on Saturday at 1 p.m. what they look like to continue their run.

advertisement