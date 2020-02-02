advertisement

Lady Gaga put on a flashy jumpsuit and warned pop queen J-Lo of her Super Bowl appearance.

The singer wore the stunning design with boots when she hosted a pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami this weekend.

She rounded off her look with a blue wig and a black fascinator with a bang of pink lipstick.

But in addition to her eye-catching clothing and amazing shower opening from God Bless America and This Land is your Land, she also had some equally essential advice for J-Lo, Shakira, and Demi Lovato, all of whom appear at the Super Bowl sporting event. takes place on Sunday evening (local time) in Miami.

media_cameraLady Gaga appeared before the Super Bowl in Miami. Image: Getty Images

Gaga stepped onto the Super Bowl stage in 2017 and said the show was “one of the most beautiful, special things that have ever happened to me.

“I hope you are all as lucky as me.”

Gaga then said to the crowd at the headline show, “All my love for everyone who will be performing and playing tomorrow.”

In addition to love, there was also advice, like she added, “I better not hear lip sync.”

The star will undoubtedly listen closely while the star-studded show takes place that evening.

During an interview on US television, Shakira said of her upcoming appearance: “I think the message (from my appearance) will be,” Listen, I’m a woman.

“I am a Latina. It was not easy for me to get where I am. And being in the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible.”

media_cameraShakira and Jennifer Lopez will appear at the Super Bowl halftime show. Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez was pleased that two Latina women were given the opportunity to perform on such a global stage in Miami, a city where many Latinos live.

“This is the marker for a new era, not only in the NFL but also in this country. It sends an important message,” said Lopez.

“It’s about making a declaration of love and unity and bringing everyone together for a moment, and hopefully this is a response.”

media_cameraLady Gaga showed a show at the Super Bowl in 2017. Image: AFP / Getty Images

In the meantime, Harry Styles had to cancel a show in front of the Miami Super Bowl due to bad weather.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will compete against each other at the Super Bowl 2020 in Miami.

