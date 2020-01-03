advertisement

There were few followers of Lady Gaga waiting for New Year’s Eve to come and see how her favorite singer had fared this year. Well, as seen, this couldn’t have started better 2020 for the American.

And everything indicates that the singer and actress may have found a new love. And it’s not that she is hiding exactly. But on the contrary. After the performance New Year’s Eve at their usual show in Las Vegas when it was time to celebrate moving in 2020. lady Gaga So far kissed with an unknown man.

Given the passion of the kiss, of course, everything indicates that the chemistry between them may not have exactly matched the moment, but could come from far away. And of course, considering that Lady Gaga wasn’t kissing exactly in a remote location, the kiss was recorded and is already flying through the nets.

The video of the controversy

In addition, pictures of the two are already appearing (he has only been found to be his name Michael ) leave the house. A story that has pushed many people into the background and, as expected, has generated many comments on social networks.

On the one hand, his fans, who see with wide eyes that their favorite singer has found love. ” As long as she is happy, we will be happy. “” Hopefully this new relationship will come into play “or” They are very happy and happy, good for them ”Are just a few of the related comments.

But also as it was obvious in the case of Gaga, his haters appeared quickly. And they didn’t do it so much to criticize them as usual, but to make it clear that their new partner? It is not exact Brad Pitt, ” Lady Gaga’s new friend is ugly! “,” My mother is nothing but pretty “,” I thought Lady Gaga would have a pretty couple. “ or ” ugly Are also some of the many opinions.

