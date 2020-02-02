advertisement

Lady Gaga was the highlight of Lady Gaga’s performance yesterday at AT & T’s Super Saturday Night Concert in Miami.

The pop star wore a dramatic look-at-me ensemble: a shiny catsuit with a mirror effect, similar to a disco ball, and matching boots with heels.

Lady Gaga is coming to Miami on February 2nd for Super Saturday.

CREDIT: Jason Merritt / Shutterstock

A closer look at Lady Gaga’s boots.

CREDIT: Jason Merritt / Shutterstock

Gaga summarized her gaze with a black headdress that covered one eye and half of her face, blue curly mermaid-like curls and pink lipstick. It was the A-Lister in full form, because it has earned a reputation as a warehouse master and is known for wearing eye-catching clothing that no one else would dream of – for example, its notorious meat dress from 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

CREDIT: Scott Roth / Shutterstock

Gaga took a break from her typical crazy ensembles during the 2019 award season and opted for a more understated aesthetic with Old Hollywood vibes when she received the award for “A Star Is Born” overly aesthetically. And it’s no surprise: after all, she was born that way.

While performing at a pre-Super Bowl event, Gaga is no stranger to the main stage. The “Just Dance” hit producer directed the 2017 Super Bowl mid-term show; This year Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are honored.

