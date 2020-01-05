advertisement

Lady Gaga’s followers know very well that her favorite singer is not exactly a conventional artist. But on the contrary. While it is true that, like many others, lady Gaga usually shows her best arts on stage, outside of that in New York has a very special style.

And be careful, not only about your options when choosing models, but also when uploading certain publications to social networks. The singer and actress has always been a woman who cares about nothing and less about the opinions of others.

This, coupled with her incredible voice, has helped to become one of the most controversial celebrities of late. It has been the case many times that Lady Gaga has proven that a photo or video of her has led to controversy on social networks.

The video of Lady Gaga in the bathtub

But be careful, because it is not only the videos and images that you attach to your profile that are up for debate, but also those that depend on the accounts of your followers.

In this case, it was a video in which we can see the singer in the bath without soap dripping water on her back. Some pictures, which of course generated a good number of comments.

Of course of all kinds. On the one hand, those of her followers who speak of her as the Queen ” and the most natural of all , “On the other hand, of course, those of her haters who take the opportunity to provide the singer with opinions like” If you didn’t do something like that, nobody would talk about her “or” Lady Gaga always gives the note. “

But the best thing is that the video summarizes Gaga’s Feeling very good for this kind of controversy. She stays calm while the mess falls.

