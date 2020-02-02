advertisement

MIAMI – Lady Gaga got off the air and started a pre-Super Bowl concert by mimicking her entry into her Super Bowl half-time performance three years ago, which earned her rave reviews.

Headlining the major sports stage was a recurring theme at their Miami concert on Saturday night, and the pop star sent a message to the featured artists on Sunday: “I better hear that no lips will be synchronized tomorrow!”

advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gaga has denounced lip sync since the beginning of her career, which started in 2008 with her multi-platinum album “The Fame”. Moments after she made the sharp comment while sitting at the piano, she said to the audience, “I love you Miami. I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira. “

Gaga appeared on the AT&T TV Super Saturday night show at Meridian at Island Gardens. Towards the end of her show, which ended with an epic appearance by her Oscar and Grammy winner “Shallow”, she hoped that Lopez and Shakira would shine on stage.

“I wish everyone who does the halftime show so much love and luck, including the two teams playing against each other in the Super Bowl,” she said. “They are all champions.”

With tears in her eyes, she thanked the audience for their support and for being able to appear at the halftime show in 2017.

“Thank you for believing in me. I remember playing the halftime show and it was one of the nicest things that ever happened to me. So thank you, ”said Gaga, who also thrilled the audience at the Super Bowl 2016 when she sang the national anthem. “And again, all my love for everyone who will be performing and playing tomorrow. I hope they are all as lucky as me.”

Gaga played a two-hour set on Saturday, which she changed three times during the performance and which she started with a glittering body and flowing blue hair. She went through a number of hits, including “Just Dance”, “Poker Face”, “Born This Way”, “Bad Romance” and “Telephone”.

The feverish fans cheered loudly at the pure standing concert, and one of them even threw a letter onto the stage that Gaga read aloud.

“In 2014 I fought for my life because I was mentally ill due to my own insecurities and life experiences. Without your radiant determination and encouragement, I don’t know if I would have had the strength to keep fighting to regain my life, ”Gaga read from the letter.

She invited the fan to the stage and hugged her tightly.

Gaga said AT&T TV would use #SuperSaturdayNight to donate $ 1 for each tweet to their Born This Way Foundation, which promotes mental and emotional wellbeing.

“We are providing mental health first aid to schools across the country and will continue to do so until we receive it in each school.” It’s a goal of mine, ”she said.

Gaga, who spoke openly about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder, performed “Million Reasons” and said, “I wrote this song because I was going through a difficult time and when life gave me a million reasons.” I wanted to give up, I just needed a good one to stay tuned. “

“And I was lucky enough to sing this song at the Super Bowl a few years ago and I’ll never forget it. I sang it and watched it in the audience and I swear to God I saw my parents,” she continued away. “When I said” Hey Mom and Dad “in the Super Bowl, it wasn’t planned. I really saw her. I saw her in a sea of ​​people because I could feel their hearts because if it weren’t for my family , I wouldn’t be anywhere. I love you, mom, dad. I love you, Natali, my sister. ”

advertisement