Every time Lady Gaga uploads content to her social networks, many of her followers flock to praise the post. The American can boast of being one of the few singers who have more than just loyal followers.

Each of them always applauds that their actions, models, photos and videos are more or less controversial. She knows and indeed always thanks to all the support she receives from her followers.

The photo of Lady Gaga in a bikini

No matter how many people row for it, there are also numerous critics of Lady Gaga who, regardless of the photo of the singer who appears on the networks, do not need long to find a little detail to criticize.

Be careful though, because the photo we can see below was one of the few where the number of negative comments was a minority, considering that it appeared in one of the many Instagram accounts created by its followers were managed.

In the picture we can see Lady Gaga lying on the bank, demonstrating that she prefers to swim without a bikini on the one hand and on the other hand “it is a beauty”, as many of her followers say.

An image that has triggered many reactions in the networks. More than positive comments towards the singer. ” How nice does it appear in this photo? A beauty ?,? Nice ?,? Pure beauty? How cute is Lady Gaga? “or” One of her best photos “ These are just a few of the many comments.

Comments that are in no way positive are read by the singer. Some time ago, the American made the decision to live outside the opinions of her followers and her haters. As often as you miss positive comments, you end up saving a lot of trouble.

