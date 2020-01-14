advertisement

The ongoing criticism she received every time she released new content ended the patience of a Lady Gaga, who relies on personal releases from time to time, but has slowed her publication rate considerably.

Of course not because she chose this step, which means her followers did the same. And is that the American singer one of the artists who have a larger number? Instagram Accounts managed by their devotees dedicated to her.

View this post on Instagram

advertisement

Inspired by my work as a burlesque dancer when I worked to become a star, these shades remind me of my time on the Lower East Side in New York and the identity I had created back then. I suppose many would expect my first palette to be full of crazy colors, but the truth is, when I first discovered my identity, self-love, and compassion, I used colors that contour, shape, and shape my appearance that made me nice. This made me feel famous from the inside, even if nobody knew who I was. Enter our glamorous room and enjoy the fame. Available at @hauslabs (hauslabs.com) & amazon.com/hauslabs tomorrow at 9 a.m. and at our pop-up in LA Thu / Fri

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on December 4, 2019 at 9:02 am PST

Lady Gaga’s photos in a swimsuit

Accounts that usually hang photos and recent videos of the singer. In this case, it was one of them who decided to share some of the pictures new York Swimsuit.

Some photos that, as expected, are the protagonist, did nothing. And given the number of Gaga is always questionable to see them in swimwear, always leads to many comments. And even more so when the artist appears in them with a very suggestive model.

A model that has done nothing but leave a whole series of comments on social networks. In this case, the vast majority of them, unlike other occasions, were more than positive.

Opinions that the singer will never read. And it does. As much as this publication has generated positive opinions, there are many others who do the opposite. So it seems to be a wise decision to be marginalized.

advertisement