The Bangkok Lady Boys return to Derby for “their most sensational show to date”.

Their new performance “Flight of Fantasy” should arrive at Derby’s Market Place on March 27 and will continue until Sunday, April 12.

The Bangkok Lady Boys are well known for their cabaret-style musical and comic performances.

They entered the British scene for the first time in 1998 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, they now consider themselves “the country’s favorite touring cabaret show”.

Organizers say the show will be “the trip of a lifetime, as 16 of the world’s most glamorous showgirls (who happen to be men!) Take you to spectacular song and dance destinations drenched in diamonds, with over 400 superb suits dripping with diamonds “.

Performances will include performers acting as pop icons Destiny’s Child, Shania Twain, Little Mix, Pussy Cat dolls and more.

The performances should last approximately 1 hour 45 minutes with an interval.

Their famous Pink Sabai Pavilion Theater, which underwent a makeover in 2017, has two fully licensed bars, a Thai street food stand, exotic plants, and a full-size Thai Tuk-Tuk.

The famous Lady Boys of Bangkok, the “Sabai Pavilion Theater”

(Image: The Lady Boys of Bangkok)

There are 40 tables that can accommodate eight people each in a traditional cabaret style.

It is decorated with “giant Thai statues” and is equipped with the latest sound and lighting equipment to bring the shows to life.

Those interested are invited to book their tickets in advance. A standard ticket costs £ 24.50 or £ 18 for students. Tickets can be purchased here.

Premium tickets are also available for £ 30 (£ 32 on Saturdays) and Platinum tickets cost £ 34 (£ 36 on Saturdays). These give you the right to a better seat.

You can also book a champagne table for eight people for £ 450, these tables come with a bottle of champagne.

Please note that people under 18 are not allowed to participate in the event and the organizers reserve the right to identity participants.

