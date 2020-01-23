advertisement

Immediately after St. Benilde’s fourth win in so many games, head coach Jerry Yee went straight into the locker room and barely noticed that sports journalists were waiting for him. He had recently avoided post-game interviews.

In the previous victories, the Lady Blazers sent top players Gayle Pascual and Mycah Go and deputy mentor Jay Chua to the press room.

Word got around because it was superstition. Rumor had it two days before the Chinese New Year, Yee didn’t want to curse Lady Blazer’s winning streak.

advertisement

St. Benilde stretched out on Thursday after an easy 25:20, 25:21, 25:17 triumph against Emilio Aguinaldo in the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

“Not really, but coach Jerry wants all coaches to be exposed,” said Charmaine Geronimo, another assistant coach, who took him on Thursday.

According to Geronimo, the most important thing for Lady Blazers is that they reach their climax at the right time.

“The players are physically and mentally prepared for the entire season, so we put all the players on the bench so that nobody is overwhelmed,” added Geronimo.

The sensational rookies Go and Pascual saw action only in the third set, when the stringer proved to be sufficient to defeat the Lady Generals for the third time in a row.

The three-time defending champion Arellano had beaten Jose Rizal 25: 19, 25: 16 and 25: 17 to remain undefeated after three games.

The Lady Chiefs have limited Lady Bomber Dolly Verzosa, who has averaged 18 points in the last two games, to eight points.

The Lady Bombers dropped to 0-3.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement