Efforts are underway to set up a self-help group for women who are traumatized by TDs and who are marauding through beauty rooms and hair salons.

Since the beginning of the general election campaign, there has been a huge increase in the number of reported post-politician stress disorder (PPSD) cases. In the past two weeks, when the pressure to vote begins, experts assume that the figures presented with PPSD will reach a critical level.

Women who are already weakened because of their hairstyle are considered to be the most at risk. Authorities have seen a massive increase in calls, as male politicians who have nothing to lose (other than their seats) are embarrassed with photographers in tow and customers.

“There was talk of convening the National Emergency Coordination Group in government buildings, but we couldn’t get Taoiseach or Eoghan Murphy to attend. We even tried to entice them into it by sticking a safety vest on the end of a stick and them managed to follow him but it didn’t work. We turned to other party leaders but the result was the same, “said a concerned official.

The last proof that this hand luggage has reached epidemic proportions came on Friday morning when the Taoiseach – who is usually more reserved than old hams – got hands like Micheál Martin, Shane Ross and the Michaels Ring and Healy-Rae directly in hand L ‘Ombré hair and beauty at Santry’s Omni Park mall without flicking your eyelid.

He was followed by television cameras, reporters, photographers and Fine Gael’s nominee in northwest Dublin, Noel Rock.

“Wow, that’s exciting!” Shouted Noel, whose struggle to save his seat probably cost him a few more valuable strands. “I’ve never been to a hair salon.”

Shameless and brazen

Now he has learned that he can be as brazen and brazen as the best. Leo Varadkar listened attentively to manager Marie Wall telling him about traffic problems with workers commuting to Dublin as if he knew nothing of his surroundings.

But the women at the pool and at the mirrors were very aware of the situation. One who had her roots held up her Grazia magazine (“Unstoppable ascent of the face of the love island”) and tried to cover her head with it.

And then there was Annette, standing and chatting next to the Taoiseach, setting up the national media around her, and her wet hair cut into sections after the last rinse, ready for the cut. You could see her blush in the mirror. Ashamed.

One of the employees tried to pull a dress over her face, but it didn’t really work. Then she took a color chart and tried to balance it on her head to hide her reflection. At that point, a photographer leaned forward for one of the newspapers and asked for her name.

“Annette,” she said meekly and thoroughly defeated. “Annette.”

Leo and his retinue left.

Annette started to recover.

“I usually have makeup and that, but because I’m going out tonight and I know I’m getting a color, I didn’t wear any,” she said to her stylist, who has been cutting her hair for 20 years and who she is followed everywhere. If only politicians could create the same loyalty that good hairdressers can demand from customers.

“Jesus, Marie, how am I?” She repeated, reliving the trauma. “What. Am. I like. Marie?”

Same conclusion

Then they considered the general election and both women came to the same conclusion. “I think I’ll give him another try,” said one. “I’m happy to do that too,” said the other.

Near the entrance (where he was booed by a number of people on his way), the Taoiseach had a long conversation with Aisling Keating and Joan Plunkett in Specsavers. After talking to him for a long time, Aisling gently told him the news. “I’m sorry to say that, but I’m a follower of Micheál Martin,” she admitted, placing a comforting hand on his arm. “But don’t worry, you will be great.”

Noel Rock worked overtime, ran around and introduced his VIP customers

Joan Plunkett also said that she would choose Fianna Fáil, although she was impressed by Leo.

“He never gave up the pension question at all. He said we couldn’t afford to lower the age of admission again and explained why the country can’t afford it. He is the first politician who doesn’t say what it is Want to hear people, ”she said.

“I’m impressed. And it smells wonderful.”

Overall, the polite shoppers and pensioners in the mall received a very good reception from the polite shoppers to collect their payments. Noel Rock worked overtime, ran around and introduced his VIP customers. “Ah Noel, he loves to go out,” smiled a voter.

People kept telling Leo that he looked better “in real life”. He said he had to look terrible on TV.

“You’re personally much taller and slimmer,” said a passerby. Leo was thrilled. “People say I’m much smaller and fatter,” said Noel cheerfully.

The issues raised included housing (a hot topic for young and old) and the lack of primary school places for children with special needs. Philomena Maughan said that her son Lorcan is autistic and has health problems, and she doubts that he will ever disappear from the waiting list for a place. Lorcan needs therapy, but “the appointments are getting further apart. , , it got to a point where I had to think about going private for him. I am a single mother. I think it is groundbreaking to try to raise the money to become private. “

The tourists were happy to see him. The locals seemed little interested, which was interesting

Noel has moved in.

“And where are you looking for a school place?”

“Everywhere in Dublin. Anywhere in Dublin. “

Philomena, who grew up in Ballymun, later said she would vote for Sinn Fein’s Dessie Ellis. “He has been there since my childhood and helps out.”

insulted

When he left the center, the taoiseach was insulted by a woman who was upset about the housing shortage.

“You should be ashamed of yourself. The homeless here and everything else. , , the hospitals. You are a shame, Leo. An absolute shame. “

Before the start of the Fine Gael election manifesto in the afternoon, he still had a job to do. The entourage, put together by a team of Young Fine Gael (Ibec Youth) for leaflet purposes, made a short tour of Grafton Street.

Someone greeted him with a traditional Irish greeting when he arrived. “You are a w *** er, Leo!”

The tourists were happy to see him. The locals seemed little interested, which was interesting.

He made the traditional line for the flower seller.

“I love sunflowers,” was his opener. “Ten euros,” said Gertie Humphrey. She also had some nice roses. “Roses are very labor intensive, however,” Leo sniffed, shaking his head. He flirted with a few gerberas, but stayed with the sunflowers.

“You will brighten the day.” This is more than you could say from the manifesto.

In all the excitement, we didn’t see if he paid. “Of course he did,” said Gertie. “He didn’t get her to suck.” I didn’t get it for nut. “

Two Chinese women were thrilled to get to know the Taoiseach. He wished them a happy new year – what is it? “The Year of the Mouse.”

“I’m a fire horse,” said Leo.

Give us a bit of come out, ye black and tans just for the crack and see what it does

Rass from Ghana shouted: “You are doing a good job!” He lives in the UK but his wife works as a business analyst in Dublin. “I’m going to get my wife to vote for him because he does a good job. I like him. He’s a nice man. See how he just took a selfie with me. A lot of people wouldn’t do that, and so you judge a man by how he connects with people. “

guitar case

Busker Vincent Fottrell’s set was disturbed by politicians, but he was well received. The photographers gathered next to him and his open guitar case on the floor. One man complained that they were only interested in the politicians.

He turned to Vincent, who was politely waiting for the politicians to come by.

“Give us some come out, ye black and tans, just for the bang and see what he does. , , We come here to get a street map. Do you know what i mean? Sing “Join in, Fianna Fáil” just for the blast. “

Vincent sang a nice version of Back Home in Derry.

Josepha Madigan, the outgoing Minister of Art, spoke to someone in the crowd. “Start singing, Josepha!” Cried a photographer.

The taoiseach came over to speak to Vincent.

“Do you mind being photographed? You can say no. “Josepha jumped in for the photo. The two men had a few words. Leo took out his wallet, took out a tens and put it in the guitar case. Nobody else did it.

The group had to negotiate some major road works on Clarendon Street. He waved to a few workers. They didn’t look too excited.

Stop the manifest just around the corner from Make Up For Ever.

