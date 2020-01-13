advertisement

SCRANTON – Kristin Cianfichi of Scranton usually knits at night while watching television. Lately the video on the news has motivated the devastation in the forest fires in Australia to show her how to make her craft more than just a hobby.

“The images that came from Australia were so tragic that I couldn’t really ignore them anymore, and I have family there,” she said.

Kristin turned to the internet to find patterns to knit and sew bags for baby kangaroos, koalas, and wallabies who have been orphaned by the fire.

Christine Krizovich from Throop found this search on the internet. She is also an avid crafter and animal lover. So the women joined forces.

“It is great to see that you are not alone on that journey and there is someone else to come and root each other, do the right thing to help these animals and help the environment,” Christine said.

Kristin and Christine met for the first time on Saturday and have already developed a bag-handling operation in Kristin’s living room in her house on East Mountain.

“I am currently knitting four sweaters, three for my daughters and one for myself. I’m taking a break, in fact, their sweaters would be their Christmas presents. But I recently sent them an email with the message that it has been postponed even further, “Kristin said.

The two call themselves the Healing Earth Crafters.

They say they keep making bags as long as they are needed.

“Christine and I would like to take this group with them, let it continue after Australia is back on its feet. So we can start working with nature centers in the area or animal shelters, “Kristin added.

