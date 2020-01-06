advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – Lackawanna County welcomed a new supervisory board on Monday morning when two new commissioners were sworn in at the courthouse in Scranton.

It was a change of the guard with only one sitting district commissioner back. We spoke to the new board about what they think change will mean.

In a crowded courtroom in downtown Scranton, the three commissioners from Lackawanna County took their oath.

advertisement

Democratic majority commissioner Jerry Notarianni is the only returning commissioner.

“I am looking forward to this. This will be a positive adventure for Lackawanna County. They are two new Commissioners who have the interests of Lackawanna County in mind. I feel very comfortable with both,” said Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, (D) Lackawanna County.

Notarianni’s current partner Debi Domenick took her oath with the young son Dylan by her side.

The republican Chris Chermak was sworn in as a commissioner for the minority of the board.

Not long after the ceremony, the new board moved a few blocks further to the Lackawanna County Government Center.

Notarianni and Domenick say they plan to get started with a plan for tax reform and prison reform in the county.

The commissioner’s office has been restless for the past four years. The new Commissioners hope that the next four years will have more harmony.

“I want to argue on behalf of the people who need it, empower women. I will not be put off. I will continue to do what I want to do, keep an eye on the ball and the goals I want to achieve. Whether I want them with or without the support of my partner and the minority Commissioner can still be seen, “said Commissioner Debi Domenick, (D) Lackawanna County.

The new Commissioners from Lackawanna County were allowed to work immediately on Monday afternoon. Their first meeting took place only a few hours after they were sworn.

41,408132

-75.662311

.

advertisement