advertisement

The UK government has illegally failed to adopt a border surveillance policy in Northern Ireland, the UK Court of Appeals heard on Thursday.

Victim fighter lawyers claimed that the current criteria for convening a referendum on Irish unity were not transparent enough.

advertisement

Raymond McCord contests a decision that should be left to the Minister of Northern Ireland to take a decision on the circumstances. According to his legal team, this has led to an unconstitutional situation in which current secretary Julian Smith has only decided to maintain the status quo.

Ronan Lavery QC argued that policies are now needed to create legal certainty. “My customer doesn’t want a border survey, that would be destabilizing,” emphasized the lawyer. However, he presented a scenario in which such a referendum would be mandatory.

“It is a question of evaluation, with empirical evidence, and whether it would be the worst thing in the world for Northern Ireland if a survey were to take place, the Secretary of State would have to decide if the criteria were met.”

Under the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, Mr Smith can vote if he believes that the majority of the people in the region no longer want to be part of the United Kingdom.

In June 2018, a Supreme Court judge stated that the North Secretary was not legally required to set defined criteria.

Mr. McCord, an outspoken critic of loyalist paramilitaries, since a UVF gang in 1997 his son Raymond jun. Has appealed to this determination. His lawyers alleged that at the moment no one knows what criteria should be used to conduct a border survey – a position they claim is illegal.

‘Carved in stone’

During the hearing, Mr. McCord insisted that his case was about helping all of the communities in Northern Ireland. “I’m trying to take orange and green sectarian policies and opinions out of a border poll,” he said in court.

“I want a policy to be set in stone if such a referendum has to be held and is not subject to the discretion of the Secretary of State or the demands of Sinn Féin or the DUP.”

His lawyer, Ciaran O’Hare from the law firm McIvor Farrell, pointed out the demographic change and claimed that Brexit had a “profound” influence on the attitude towards a united Ireland.

He added: “At the moment people in Northern Ireland are being denied their constitutional right to self-determination.

“The Northern Ireland Secretary of State’s decision to maintain the status quo is unconstitutional and contradicts the principle of self-determination and the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.”

advertisement