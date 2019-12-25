advertisement

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has downplayed the importance of managerial experience ahead of Thursday’s Premier League match against Arsenal, who will play their first game under newly appointed coach Mikel Arteta.

Arteta, 37, was named the successor to Unai Emery last week and the former Arsenal midfielder has spent the past three years as Pep Guardiola’s assistant in defending champions Manchester City.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had said before Arteta’s appointment that he had no “experience” as a manager and would need help, but Howe, who was appointed Bournemouth’s permanent manager at the age of 31 at 2009, begs to change.



“It doesn’t mean anything,” Howe, 42, told reporters when asked about his advantage over Spaniard Arteta. “It’s not about me and Mikel, it’s about the players, how we implement what we do against Arsenal.”

Howe, who had a brief stint with Burnley before returning to Bournemouth in 2012, has already managed more than 500 games in his career.

“The side of her experience – as I found when I first started on the job when I was up against managers who had had all sorts of games – the game is there to win, no matter how many games you’ve got behind you, Howe said.

“He is taking over a fantastic club with great players and will have his own ideas and philosophies, built over several years on how he wants his team to play.”

Bournemouth, who is 14th, could move within an Arsenal point of 11th with a home win while the Gunners are looking for a first win in three games. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

