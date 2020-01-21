advertisement

Mikel Arteta agrees with Alexandre Lacazette’s view that Arsenal must be a uglier team before beating Chelsea.

A 1-1 draw against Sheffield United on Saturday left the Gunners 10 points behind the top four, and Lacazette urged his teammates to “get angry” and call the team “naive”.

Before the important Premier League competition against Chelsea on Tuesday, head coach Arteta was asked if he agreed with the striker.

“Yes, I think it’s part of game management,” he said of Lacazette’s comments at his pre-game press conference.

“I think there were things we could have done better to put more pressure on the opponent and put the ball in certain areas where we could rest with the ball and control the game better.

“It will come. It’s a good process for us to learn about these situations.”

Arteta, whose side lost 2-1 to Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium last month, agreed that Arsenal needed a win to keep his top 4 hopes alive. “It is very important if we want the goal to fight for it.

“The home game could have made a big difference and we were very close, so we need a win on Tuesday.”

The 37-year-old insisted that his players evaluate his methods when asked if it was difficult to convince the squad of the progress, while the results remained disappointing as Arsenal won only two of his first six games ,

Arteta said, “I don’t have that feeling. The feedback I get from them is very positive. They know when we didn’t get the reasons for it, and it has many different aspects.

“We can influence some aspects, we cannot influence others, but they are there and they are very aware of it.

“A lot has happened and it feels like being fair for more than a month. The number of games, the number of games trained, the number of events.

“Yes, a lot of things have changed, a lot of positive reactions and the things they take on board, and the way we managed to change the energy, atmosphere, relationship and chemistry with our fans, were extremely important to us.

“So yes, it could have been a bit different in terms of results. I think we were very unlucky and other aspects affected that.”

