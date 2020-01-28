advertisement

In its manifesto published on Tuesday, Labor announced that it would examine the evidence of a shorter working week without loss of wages.

The Labor Party has announced it will introduce two new holidays when the party is elected to the government.

Labor released its official manifesto ahead of the February 8 general election, including an outstanding statement that will draw the attention of all readers.

The party has announced it will introduce two new public holidays to bring Ireland to the European average of 11 paid public holidays.

Ireland currently has nine paid public holidays, the dates of which are shown here for 2020.

Labor also said that if an employer only needs to make a reasonable adjustment to take this into account, to reduce commuting stress and wasted time, and in particular to help parents and carers reconcile work and family life, there will be a right to flexible working hours facilitate .

Under the motto “Work-Life”, the party announced that it would give employees the right to cancel emails and phone calls outside of working hours if this additional activity was not remunerated.

