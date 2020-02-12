advertisement

Labor Party leader Brendan Howlin has announced his resignation.

The party won six seats in the general election, after 37 in 2011.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Howlin informed his colleagues of his intention to step down as chairperson as soon as the process for choosing a successor was completed.

Deputy Howlin asked the Secretary General of the Labor Party to prepare for the nomination process and the election of members.

The Labor Board will meet on Saturday February 15th to approve the arrangements for the election of a new leader.

After meeting the Labor Party, Brendan Howlin said:

“It was an honor to lead the Labor Party, but now is the time to pass the baton on to a new generation. It was undoubtedly a difficult choice for us, but I think we have managed to plant the seeds for future growth.

“I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their support over the past four years, as well as the party members and staff who have put a lot of effort into them in the past and between elections.

“I will continue to represent the people of my beloved Wexford to the best of my ability and I thank them wholeheartedly for their continued support.

“I will of course offer my full support to my successor if he is elected.”

Elective:

Former Party leader Joan Burton was among the party members who lost their seats in the general election.

On Monday, a Labor party candidate called for a change of leadership in the party during the elections, saying it was in crisis.

Nessa Cosgrove, who left sixth in Sligo-Leitrim, said she liked Mr. Howlin and it was “hard to say,” but she believed that people expected party leaders to be more dynamic.

“I like Brendan as a man, but can you imagine playing him against Mary Lou McDonald?”

The work is still paying a price for austerity, she said, adding that the “old guard”, which included Mr. Howlin and Ms. Burton, was still closely related to austerity.

The failure to enforce Labor guidelines, for example on wealth tax, was a factor in the poor national performance, Ms. Cosgrove added.

“Labor has to take off sensible shoes and try on a pair of high heels,” she said.

