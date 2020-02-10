advertisement

Labor has given the Morrison government an embarrassing start to Parliament’s week of voting by electing an angry backer of the Nationals to be its deputy spokesman.

Queensland MP Llew O’Brien had already quit the National Party after Barnaby Joyce rejected the leadership last week, but promised to continue supporting the government.

Labor cheekily nominated Mr. O’Brien as deputy spokesman, whom he won with 75 to 67 votes against his former colleague Damian Drum.

Given that there are only 64 Labor MPs in the Chamber, the opposition may have received the votes of all six Crossbench members and five Nationals in the secret ballot.

The role was decided after a change of ministers following Senator Bridget McKenzie’s resignation from the ministry.

The role of speaker is played by Liberal Tony Smith, and Mr Drum has been appointed as his deputy, according to the parliamentary protocol between the coalition partners.

Mr. O’Brien had the opportunity to decline Labor’s surprising nomination, but when he decided to accept it, he directly conflicted with a former colleague from the party room.

“It is an honor to serve as the House’s Deputy Spokesman,” said O’Brien after the win.

The new deputy spokesman also denied Labour’s claim that the number of government members had been reduced because he had left nationals.

“I am still a loyal and loyal member of the government.”

Mr. O’Brien, who represents Wide Bay’s electorate, will oversee the Federation Chamber in his new role.

