Western Regional Unifor Director Gavin McGarrigle led a team of union activists during a protest in Carseland aimed at disrupting Federated Co-op Ltd. operations.

Unifor / Twitter

An increasingly ugly labor dispute at the Regina Co-op oil refinery has spread to Alberta.

On Friday, several dozen Unifor members selected the Federated Cooperatives Ltd (FCL) fuel storage facility in Carseland, located in the Wheatland district south of Strathmore. While the demonstration remained peaceful, union members blocked fuel trucks from entering and exiting the facility for up to 10 minutes at the time.

The labor action was the latest in a series of escalations that took place this week in a dispute between workers at the Regina refinery and their employer FCL, the wholesaler that provides fuel and food to member associates across Western Canada. (Calgary Co-op is one of those members, though the retailer has announced plans to sour its groceries – but not its fuel – from another supplier since April this year).

On Monday in Regina, where Unifor members have erected a barricade around the refinery and are banning fuel and chemical trucks from entering the facility for two weeks, 13 collectors were arrested and charged with misconduct. A judge had previously fined the union $ 100,000 for violating a court order limiting how long collectors can keep traffic in and out of the facility.

The FCL shut down more than 700 refinery workers in early December after they overwhelmingly voted for a strike. The key is to change the retirement plan that the company wants to make.

The company has said it will not return to the negotiating table as long as Unifor maintains a blockade at the refinery or any other Co-op site. Vic Huard, the FCL’s executive vice president, said Carseland’s demonstration marks the first time the union has extended its direct labor action to a location outside Saskatchewan.

“Unfortunately, Unifor decided to export its very aggressive activities to Alberta,” Huard said. “I believe the brand at stake here is not Co-op, but Unifor.”

Gavin McGarrigle – Western Regional Director for Unifor – said union members came from a variety of locations to take part in the Carseland action and strive to raise awareness in Alberta of workers confined to Regina. The union is also urging Western Canadians to boycott Co-op food and gas stores as the deadlock continues.

A union member talks to a fuel truck driver in Carseland.

Unifor /

tweet

“It’s important to have boots on the ground to tell consumers – many of whom don’t yet know about it – why it’s important to take their money elsewhere during this dispute,” McGarrigle said.

Carseland Fuel Terminal provides fuel for Co-op gas rods in Alberta and B.C., but Huard said Friday’s labor action will not have any impact on fuel distribution. He added that even in Regina, where collectors are completely preventing trucks from entering the Co-op refinery, fuel is still being transferred to customers via rail.

Sage Pullen McIntosh, spokesman for the Calgary Co-op, said the local retailer expects no interruption in fuel supply as a result of the ongoing situation in Saskatchewan.

“While the Co-op refinery complex produces the fuel we sell, we are not party to the contract negotiations between its workers and the FCL refinery owner,” Pullen McIntosh said in a statement. “We hope the FCL and the union reach a solution and the situation is resolved in safety.”

astephenson@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @AmandaMsteph

