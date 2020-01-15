advertisement

Plans to close seven council-run nursing homes in Derbyshire have been condemned.

Derbyshire County Council announced on Wednesday that seven of its care homes may be closed.

This would affect dozens of vulnerable and elderly residents, their relatives, as well as hundreds of employees.

Cllr Paul Smith, deputy head of the Labor Group Group, said: “I cannot forgive the Conservative councilors for not having made the necessary repairs in seven nursing homes while in power.

“If they had continued to budget and finance the work planned in the planned maintenance program, drawn up by the Labor group, then this consultation might not need to take place.

“This proposal removes personal choice and the possibility of entering a DCC house. I wonder why the planned maintenance of these houses was left on the back burner.

“We have an aging population that is growing at a faster rate than expected and we need a balanced approach to how they will be supported, such as in nursing homes or in additional care.

“We all want people to be able to live at home, but we need to be able to provide housing for those who cannot live at home when and if that time comes.”

A map showing the location of nursing homes managed by the county council that could be closed and those that could be renovated

The nursing homes that could be closed during the first phase are:

East Clune Care Home, West Street, Clowne

Ladycross House Nursing Home, Travers Road, Sandiacre

Beechcroft Nursing Home, Nursery Avenue, West Hallam

Spinney care home, Woodlands, Brimington, Chesterfield

The nursing homes that could be closed in phase two are:

Holmlea Nursing Home, Waverley Street, Tibshelf

Goyt Valley House Nursing Home, Jubilee Street, New Mills

Gernon Manor Care Home, Dagnall Gardens, Bakewell

The care homes that could be renovated are:

Briar Close House, Briar Close, Borrowash

Rowthorne Care Home, Rowthorne Avenue, Swanwick

New Bassett House Nursing Home, Park Avenue, Shirebrook

A spokesperson for the Unison branch in County Derbyshire, which represents approximately 110 of the 311 employees involved, said: We welcome the renovation of the three houses, work that has been in desperate need for many years.

“With the proposed closure of seven care homes, this shows the lack of investment over many years when DCC has failed to maintain these care homes.

“UNISON will support all of its members during this difficult time to save their jobs and the possible loss of vital services.

“These proposed closings are the result of central government cuts to CDC’s adult care budget, which negatively affects the most vulnerable and the lowest paid.”

“The central government must increase the adult care budget, which in turn protects residential care for local communities for an aging population.”

Maggie Throup, Conservative MP for Erewash, pledged to fight closures

Meanwhile, Maggie Throup, the Conservative MP for Erewash, targets the Conservative-led county council and intends to fight the closure of one of the nursing homes in her riding, Ladycross.

She said, “Today I received confirmation that the Derbyshire County Council plans to close Ladycross Care Home in Sandiacre.

“In my opinion, the failure of successive administrations of County Hall to invest properly in the care of local authorities, particularly in southern Derbyshire, has led to a situation where we now have a number of houses that are no longer suitable for the intended use.

“Over the past five years, Erewash has borne the brunt of these short-sighted decisions, which have significant consequences for residents and staff, in addition to our local NHS system.

“This sustained attack on our nursing homes in Erewash must stop, so I have advised Derbyshire County Council that I will fight them every step of the way, as I have done with Hillcrest and Hazelwood, to stop this closing.

“Instead, the Derbyshire County Council must return to the drawing board and come up with a long-term plan for the care of elderly residents, not only in Erewash, but throughout the county.

“I have already spoken to the head of Derbyshire County Council, Cllr Barry Lewis and the CEO of the Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group, Dr. Chris Clayton, to express my concerns and will soon launch my campaign to save Ladycross. “

Gernon Manor House care home at Dagnall Gardens, Bakewell

The board has given several key reasons why it intends to close seven of its 23 residential care homes and additional care facilities, bringing the number to 16.

These are: A delay in maintenance, that the houses do not meet the standards of the 21st century and that they will soon no longer need the amount of the provision they currently have.

The closings are said to affect homes across the county, including Bakewell, Chesterfield, Tibshelf and Sandiacre.

It is believed that 195 residents will be affected by the plans, as well as 311 staff members.

Meanwhile, three care homes in Borrowash, Swanwick and Shirebrook are expected to be renovated at a cost of £ 11.5 million.

