advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra had to beat Meralco in the first game of the PBA Governors’ Cup final, which LA Tenorio described as one of the most difficult games they have been in lately.

Head coach Tim Cone described the victory of the Gin Kings as ugly and Tenorio described similarly how Ginebra managed to escape the Bolts in the opener.

advertisement

“I had to breathe a sigh of relief. In my opinion, this is the most difficult game we have played in recent years. It was tough, ”Tenorio said in Filipino on Tuesday. “They made us bleed for every point.”

Norman Black wants more production from Meralco Bench

Ginebra felt the full force of Meralco’s imposing and physical defense throughout the game and this was evident in the Gin Kings’ assistant numbers.

Tenorio and his bunch were an average of more than 27 players per game during the season and playoffs, but that number dropped to 16 with the rapid rotation of the Bolts to disrupt any open shooter or thwart any attempt to get on the rim set up.

“We had 16 assists, which was well below our conference average,” said Tenorio, who finished 14 points in the 6-of-12 shootout. “Here we saw how much this team focuses on defense.”

Tenorio believed that it was important to buffer 2-0 in a seven-game series and that all aspects needed to be improved offensively or defensively.

“We really have to do better, not only offensively, but also defensively,” said Tenorio, whose team will not play a third final series against Meralco in four years.

Meralco tries to switch Brownlee off better

Tenorio also knows how Meralco head coach Norman Schwarz gets his team to work, especially after he played for the Grand Slam trainer while studying in Ateneo.

“We really have to match their aggressiveness and defensive mentality. I know coach Norman, he was my college coach and he really is a defensive coach, ”said Tenorio.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are a goal scorer or not, if you don’t play defense you won’t play.” I know his mentality, so we have to catch up. “

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement