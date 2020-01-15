advertisement

January 15, 2020 Cynthia Shahan

Mass transit, and in particular electric mass transit, are top solutions for various transport challenges. It offers solutions for traffic congestion, pollution and inequality. Many people who opt for buses, walking, subways and public transportation do this – to avoid the stress of traffic. They are an antidote to some of the biggest negative side effects of car culture.

Streetfilms visually explores an urban innovation for the transportation option in one of its beautiful urban visions, “Bus Lane in Bloom: Flower Street and the urgency of Speeding Up LA Bus Service.” The Flower Street bus-only lane is a pilot project to replace a temporarily closed light rail service. It has jumped into the spotlight and shows how smooth transit can be. The results show a smooth transit that works as it should, as if it can work.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti leads a global coalition of “climate mayors” who work on expanding bus lanes much more extensively.

If we want to eliminate traffic congestion in cities, we have to move people more efficiently. By definition, cities are relatively small geographical spaces for the large number of people who live there (and travel). Moving every individual in his own large vehicle saves space and leads to congestion. The wise choice for everyone is to get cars off the road, and buses are a good way to do this with a compromise between personal space and efficiency. The bus-only lane on Flower Street in Los Angeles shows that this works particularly well if you give priority to the more efficient option.

A bird’s eye view of a special bus lane in action. We drive almost 70 buses per hour through the Flower Street bus lane! pic.twitter.com/funsVVdX81

– LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) July 23, 2019

This bus alone lane has us like 🥰 Today the bus is only @metrolosangeles bus opened on Flower #betterbusesforla #GoMetro @CurrenDPriceJr @josehuizar @MayorOfLA @LADOTofficial @metrolosangeles pic.twitter.com/DEkR2UnMIH

– Investing in Place (@InvestinPlace) 4 June 2019

Nobody wants to drive a slow-moving bus. It is not good if the riderhood falls. That just leads to more cars. Street movies points out that slow and unreliable bus services are a major problem for transit drivers in Los Angeles. “Since 1994, the average LA Metro bus speeds have fallen by more than 12 percent. Bus drivers account for almost three-quarters of all LA Metro routes with a fixed route, but the number of bus drivers is steadily declining.

“Although LA has a few bus lanes, they are scarce and the implementation usually goes at a snail’s pace. For a city where so many residents ride buses that get bogged down in traffic – and whose mayor Eric Garcetti now leads the global coalition of “climate mayors” – bus lanes need to be much more extensive. “

Absolutely. Perhaps it is now that LA transit drivers are experiencing the wind of what a more intelligent approach to prioritizing bus services can do, there will be a shift.

