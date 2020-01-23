advertisement

The Warner Center has seen an influx of new developments in recent years, a trend that is expected to continue as part of a plan to transform the area into downtown San Fernando Valley.

The 1.5 square kilometer quarter is intended for commercial and residential complexes, offices and hotels. A large entertainment and sports venue has been proposed.

But one component was missing: not a single unit was needed for low-income or low-income neighbors.

Los Angeles City Councilor Bob Blumenfield, who represents the region, hopes to change this. He is working on a plan that is expected to be launched in the spring. Developers must equip their Warner Center projects with affordable housing.

“The idea was to create an environment where you could live, work and play,” said Blumenfield on Wednesday, January 22, at a meeting hosted by the Woodland Hills Homeowners Organization. “But if the people who work there can’t afford to live there and move to Palmdale and drive there for two hours, it will lead to traffic.” This is bad from an environmental and planning perspective. “

Blumenfield added that his goal is to find ways to create affordable housing for residents such as teachers, firefighters, and police officers who can afford to pay about 30% of their income for their home.

The specific plan for Warner Center 2035 was adopted in 2013 to control development in the area bounded by the Los Angeles River, 101 Freeway in the south, De Soto Avenue in the east and Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the west.

The plan divides the area into eight districts – including Downtown, Uptown, Park and Commerce – and promotes the replacement of existing office towers with mixed-use developments.

In 2018, Blumenfield submitted an application asking developers to build affordable units. He said the specific plan “strikes a balance between the need for housing and the desire to keep employment” at the Warner Center.

Several major developers have proposed projects for the area.

Global company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield proposed moving an empty boardwalk shopping mall into a neighborhood with thousands of on-site parking spaces and a mixed-use neighborhood with:

Around 1,400 apartment buildings;

Shops and restaurants of approximately 244,000 square meters;

Over 630,000 square feet of office space;

And a hotel.

In another corner of the area, Adler Realty Investments would like to replace 12 flat commercial structures in the Warner Center Corporate Park with almost 6 million square meters of usable space, including living space, retail space and more hotels. The 24-acre development would include approximately 1,000 multi-family units – including hundreds of apartments, condos, and hotel rooms.

Of the 2,500 units approved at the Warner Center, none of the projects currently include affordable units, said Jake Flynn, Flower Field Communications Director.

“We expect a full report in the spring so we can start implementing the affordable plan at the Warner Center,” he said.

It is still unclear how many units are shown as affordable housing.

“The goal is to have as many units as possible,” said Flynn. “We want to make sure we have a real plan to go on with.”

