LA Collab, supported by leading players in the entertainment industry, starts with deals for features, podcasts and documentaries.

With the goal of doubling Latino representation in Hollywood within 10 years, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the launch of a new initiative, LA Collab, on Monday. The efforts, which are supported by major agencies, studios and talents, begin with deals for feature films, podcasts and documentaries.

The trouble comes amid gloomy statistics about Latinos in Hollywood. While Latinos make up a fifth of the U.S. population and approximately 25% of cinema-goers, a recent USC-Annenberg study has found that their representation in the industry has halved in the past decade – from 6% of entertainment workers in 2009 3% today.

LA Collab supporters want to reverse this trend by connecting Latinos with skills development and promoting collaboration with Latinx makers and top producers, filmmakers, buyers, showrunners and others in the industry.

LA Collab starts with a financial development contract for a feature script with Endeavor Content, a proof-of-concept contract with WarnerMedia’s content incubator OneFifty, a documentary development contract with Shine Global, a podcast development / pilot contract with KPCC’s LAist Studios. and a blind digital pilot deals with the child-friendly pocket watch.

Eli Roth will also support Latinx horror filmmakers through its digital platform Crypt TV and Lionsgate’s Spanish-language streamer Pantaya. The Latin America-based production company Pantelion Films will “actively search for new bilingual voices” for its projects.

The Latino Donor Collaborative will finalize a report summarizing LA Collab’s achievements in the first year. It tracks the progress of Latino representation with a database of Hollywood talent that the Mayor’s office calls the “master tool” for LA Collab’s success.

“The Latinx community is a growing force across the L.A. economy, and our branding industry should be able to leverage this diverse pool of talent in our own back yard,” said Garcetti. “Our studios, actors, directors and producers inspire the world on large or small screens, in front of or behind the camera with their creativity and imagination – and LA Collab will help bring new voices and dynamic storytellers to the world by folding You involve and empower the next generation of Latinx executives. “

The mayor was co-founder of Beatriz Acevedo and Ivette Rodriguez. In 2012, Acevedo co-founded mitú to produce web videos and other content from a Latin American perspective. She is president of her family’s Acevedo Foundation.

Rodriguez is president of the Latin American entertainment marketing and communications company AEM, which has worked on campaigns for Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar winner “Roma” and his earlier film “Y Tu Mamá También” as well as Hispanic marketing for “Deadpool” and “AEM”. X-Men. “

The Annenberg Foundation, WarnerMedia and Endeavor Content were among the first donors.

Advisory Committee members include Axel Caballero, Mayor of WarnerMedia, William Chun, Franklin Entertainment President and CEO DeVon Franklin, Alexis Garcia, Endeavor Content Partner, Ruben Garcia, Lorenza Munoz from the Academy, Marlis Pujol, producer of “The Kominsky Method” by Amazon Studios Genna Terranova and Betty Mae Casting founder Mary Vernieu.

Other supporters include Blumhouse Productions, JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot, Eva Longoria, FREE THE WORK, Hello Sunshine, Hispanic Heritage Foundation, the National Association of Latino Independent Producers, the National Hispanic Media Coalition, the Sundance Institute, UTA and Women in Film as well Zoe Saldana.

