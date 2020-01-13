advertisement

The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, announced on Monday an initiative aimed at connecting Latinx talents, executives and creators with opportunities across the entertainment industry and a dual Latinx representation in Hollywood by 2030.

LA Collab is an initiative founded by Garcetti together with Beatriz Acevedo, founder of MiTu and president of the Acevedo Foundation, and Ivette Rodriguez, president of AEM.

The collaboration begins with the support of more than 50 industry leaders and organizations in Hollywood, including Eva Longoria, J.J. Abrams, Eli Roth, Devon Franklin, Jason Blum and Zoe Saldana. The first sponsors are the Annenberg Foundation, WarnerMedia and Endeavor Content.

“The Latinx community is a growing force across the LA economy, and our branding industry should draw on this diverse pool of talent in our own back yard,” Garcetti said in a statement. “Our studios, actors, directors and producers inspire the world on large or small screens, in front of or behind the camera with their creativity and imagination – and LA Collab will help bring new voices and dynamic storytellers to the world You involve and empower the next generation of Latinx executives. “

According to the MPAA, Latinos make up almost 20% of the U.S. population and about 25% of box office sales. According to a recent USC Annenberg study, Latino representation in the industry stagnated – about 3% of leads and co-leads in films.

In 2020, LA Collab will focus on reversing this trend by supporting Latinx talents in skills development and promoting collaboration with Latinx makers and top producers, filmmakers, buyers, show runners, and industry allies.

“The radical decline of the Latinos in Hollywood was the trigger to win Hollywood over to this crisis to bring about change together,” said Acevedo in a statement. “By enabling unprecedented collaboration between the creative community, studios, buyers, and other influential allies, LA Collab will ultimately drive exponential growth for the industry and our community.”

“As a Latina, I want to see more actors who look like me on screen and behind the camera,” said Longoria in a statement. “I started my own production company to create content from our community and became a director / producer to hire people who look like me. With LA Collab, I want to open the door to many other Latinx developers and promote the emergence of a better entertainment industry that promotes and celebrates the diversity and richness of my culture. “

Several other entertainers from the founding coalition support LA Collab’s mission by giving young Latinx creatives access and hands-on experience, including Elaya Roth, the Latinx horror filmmaker through his digital platform Crypt TV and Pantelion Films and Lionsgate, who will actively support Pantaya will look for new bilingual voices for their scripted OTT and studio projects.

LA Collab has also completed the following deals for the Latinx creative community:

Endeavor Content – A financial development business for a feature script

WarnerMedia’s 150 – A proof-of-concept script

Shine Global – A development contract for a documentary

Southern California Public Radio’s LAist Studios – A podcast development / pilot deal

pocket.watch – Blind digital pilot deal

LA Collab has also partnered with The Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC) to produce a report and database of Latino talent working in Hollywood.

The LA Collab Advisory Committee will serve to support and expand the initiative’s mission and projects. Group members include:

Axel Caballero, WarnerMedia, VP, talent incubation and artistic and cultural innovations

William Chun, Mayor of Economic Development, Deputy Mayor

DeVon Franklin, Franklin Entertainment, President and CEO

Alexis Garcia, Endeavor Content, partner

Ruben Garcia, agency for creative artists, managing director

Lorenza Munoz, Academy of Fine Arts and Sciences, Managing Director of

Membership and awards

Marlis Pujol, producer

Genna Terranova, Amazon Studios, Head of Programming and Audience Development

Mary Vernieu, Betty Mae Casting, founder

Other LA Collab supporters include:

Blumhouse Productions

Bad robot

Free the work

Hello Sunshine

Hispanic Heritage Foundation

National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP)

National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC)

Sundance Institute

United Talent Agency

Women in the film

11 Latin American Films That Defined the 2010s, From Roma to Zama and More (Photos)

In a region where both progressive and declining changes were evident in the 2010s, Latin America experienced a decade in which grappling with economic inequality, indigenous discrimination, and LGBTQ + issues increased. Mexican production continued to grow (from Amat Escalante to Eugenio Derbez). Chile developed into a powerhouse in both the art and mainstream markets (with the Larraín brothers’ Fabula production company and the unofficial Chilewood movement). Countries such as Panama (“Invasion”), the Dominican Republic (“Woodpeckers”) and Paraguay (“The Heirs”) have made progress towards a more consistent issuance of remarkable offers. While these eleven features are far from a definitive list, they do offer the world the opportunity to take a look at the different perspectives of Latin American creators, veterans, and young professionals.

“Aquarius” (2016) Powerful and sensual, Sonia Braga orders director Kleber Mendonça Filho to play Doña Clara in her best career. The timeless Brazilian star amazes when a woman is determined to protect her home from predatory developers. Brilliantly, Mendonça Filho anchors her story in the larger socio-political context of her country and at the same time clearly reminds of Braga’s long undervalued excellence. At its premiere in Cannes, the actors and crew condemned Brazil’s political situation, a warning of the upcoming Bolsonaro era, in which the director has become a major target.

“Boy and the World” (2013) Handmade moods with woven social commentary make Alê Abreu’s debut a lively triumph. Without relying on a single line of understandable dialogue, the colorful and enchantingly designed film shows the dazzling striving of a boy to find his father in an empire under tyrannical rule. This incredibly moving and musical adventure is also about deforestation and the loss of dreams for an exploitative economic system. It is also the first and only Latin American animated feature to be nominated for an Oscar.

“Devil’s Freedom” (2017) and “Tempestad” (2016) Documentaries Everardo González and Tatiana Huezo thematized the human costs of the ongoing Mexican drug war – and such peripheral evils as rampant corruption – with uniquely intimate portraits of a country in turmoil, based on first-hand reports. Searing interviews with victims and perpetrators, all wearing identical face masks, blur the lines between the two sides in González’s “Devil’s Freedom”. Huezo’s “Tempestad” meanwhile gives two women a voice, whose lives have been changed by cartel-related violence. These non-fiction books are just as vital to understand Mexico today.

“Snake Hug” (2015) Shrouded in mysticism, Ciro Guerra’s cinematic knockout against the terrible legacy of European colonialism brought Colombia his first nomination for the award, which has since been renamed the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award. This transcendental achievement, which was told in two different periods from the point of view of the wise Amazon native Karamakate (Nilbio Torres / Antonio Bolivar), traces his fateful encounters with two separate white visitors and the ancestors ruling the country. The black-and-white camera by David Gallego increases the dreamlike quality of the film.

“A fantastic woman” (2017) The success of Sebastián Lelio, who not only won Chile’s first Oscar for what is now known as the best international feature film, brought the transgender actress Daniela Vega into the world. She hovers on the screen like Marina, a transgender woman who mourns her boyfriend in a society that refuses to recognize her love as valid, but it is the visibility that plays the role of gender identity problems in the South American country that the film is about made a turning point. To confirm its cultural importance, Vega was also the first transformer to appear at the Oscars.

“From a distance” (2015) Experienced actor Alfredo Castro and newcomer Luis Silva play the leading role in this captivating Venezuelan drama by Lorenzo Vigas. Against the backdrop of the chaotic Caracas, the two-hander examines the dynamics of power between a middle-aged gay man and a young criminal who has been hired to fulfill his desires and accomplish a deadly mission. The bold writing and the twists and turns of the stars of both actors inspired the jury at the Venice International Film Festival, where it was awarded the Golden Lion and thus became the most famous production in the country.

“Ixcanul” (2015) The Guatemalan author Jayro Bustamante single-handedly revitalized the national cinema of his home country with three characteristics that examine the past and the present, particularly with regard to the indigenous population and LGBTQ + people. His visually stunning debut takes place in the Mayan Kaqchikel community and revolves around a young girl (María Mercede Coroy) and her mother (María Telón) who are starting an unplanned pregnancy in a country that has excluded them both. Both Telón and Coroy are evidence of the director’s commitment to creating an inclusive art scene.

“No” (2012) Pablo Larraín’s career as arguably the most productive Latin American director of the decade – he had six appearances in the 2010s alone – achieved a new level of international recognition with this Oscar-nominated historical dramedy. In his first collaboration with Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, the film revolves around an advertising professional who is supposed to launch a campaign that will arouse the Chilean hope that the ruthless dictator Pinochet will finally be released from office. Formally inventive and keenly humorous, “No” remains one of Larraín’s best in an enviable filmography.

“Roma” (2018) Ten Oscar nominations (including one for the best picture) and countless other awards made Alfonso Cuarón’s memory masterpiece about 1970s Mexico the most famous Mexican film in history. Yet the industry’s most priceless legacy is to confront the general public with the deep-seated racism that has plagued collective consciousness time and time again. The first-time actress Yalitza Aparicio, who played a local housekeeper, became a place of diverse representation, while Netflix’s massive marketing strategy proved to be an almost limitless force.

“Zama” (2017) After a nine-year hiatus, Argentine master Lucrecia Martel returned with her most ambitious narrative to date, an 18th-century epic derived from Antonio di Benedetto’s 1950s novel. With the Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho as the protagonist of the same name, a frustrated Spanish official, Martel sardonically remembered the greedy stubbornness of the colonial powers, why it is considered a unique iconoclastic voice in modern cinema. Sultry, sun-kissed frames and a cleverly disoriented soundscape are a cerebral as well as sensory experience.

