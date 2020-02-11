advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Police Monday released surveillance videos of two women accused of stealing two expensive wristwatches from a home after meeting two men at an exclusive restaurant in West Los Angeles.

A suspect in a Los Angeles incident on October 28, 2019, in which two women are accused of stealing two expensive wristwatches from a home after meeting two men in an exclusive restaurant in West Los Angeles. (Image from the video published by LAPD)

The two unidentified women met the victims around 9:35 p.m. on October 28. The group then went to one of the victim’s homes at 6500 Lindenhurst Avenue near San Vicente Boulevard in the Beverly Grove neighborhood, where the two women mixed alcoholic drinks for the victims, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

At home, one victim was left alone with one of the suspects while the second suspect and the second victim went outside. The suspect outside later returned to the house to use a bathroom. After a while, the second victim returned to the house and found that the two suspects had disappeared. His male friend was passed out in the downstairs bedroom, the police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in a severe but stable condition. He recovered after a few days in the hospital, KCAL9 reported.

It was later found that, according to the police, two expensive wristwatches were stolen.

The first suspect is described as a blonde, white woman between 20 and 30 years old. It is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds, according to the police.

The second suspect is described as a white woman between 20 and 30 years old. It’s about 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds, the police said. She was wearing a red wig and has tattoos of hearts and butterflies on her stomach.

The authorities encouraged anyone who had information about the suspects to contact Detective Manny Pedroza, the Burglary Division, at 213-486-6940.

