Sundance: The brilliant Guatemalan director of “Tremors” and “Ixcanul” returns with a dark atmospheric story of spiritual trauma.

In the reviews of Jayro Bustamante’s “La Llorona” (The Weeping Woman), it must be mentioned that this quiet and trembling phantasmagoria about the spirits of the Guatemalan civil war has practically nothing to do with Michael Chave’s “The Curse of La Llorona”. the slick horror machine that Warner Bros. released last spring. Aside from their shared roots in the same Latin American folklore, these two films couldn’t have less in common. One is a slow burn séance for the victims of a recent genocide, and the other is a PG-13 studio programmer that was produced just for its ridiculous margins ($ 122 million ticket sales on a budget of $ 9 million Dollars are a good job).

Yet perhaps it would not be the worst thing in the world if critics allowed their readers to make a more direct connection between these completely different visions of death. Those who subscribe to Shudder – the horror streaming platform that will feature “La Llorona” later this year – already know exactly what the genre can do, but it’s still tempting to imagine someone who ” scary “guess movies” could click on Bustamante’s work to look for cheap thrills, and then be under the grip of a mischievous household cooler that flattens the usual shocks until myth and memory flow together and the past takes revenge on the present.

Similar to Bustamante’s masterful “Tremors” (and previously “Ixcanul”), “La Llorona” is a silent film that shivers with spiritual trauma. This time, however, this remaining pain comes for the guilty and the guilty know that it is coming for them. The film begins with the family of retired general Enrique Monteverde (Julio Diaz), who have teamed up for an invasion as if their villa in Guatemala City were the fortress of Helms Deep. The women sit in one room and the men in another – indications of a patriarchal divide that will soon widen considerably – but everyone is trembling with fear. The women recite an incantation to ward off the waiting threat while the men smoke cigars and try to squeeze out of anger. It won’t be that easy.

The situation will soon be clear: Monteverde, a fictional representative of the merciless dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, is eventually brought to justice for his crimes against humanity during the civil war. A veiled indigenous woman sits at a microphone in front of a media-filled tribunal and tells how the Monteverde troops destroyed their village and raped their mothers and daughters in the early 1980s when the government murdered up to 33% of the population Maya-Ixil Population to ensure control over their country. The decrepit Monteverde, who claims his senility, claims that he “tried to build a national identity for his country”, but the testimony is too harmful for the judgment to be questioned. The magistrate decides that Monteverdes Junta “has caused damage that goes beyond human understanding and affects all of Guatemala’s social integration” and has directly inflicted a supernatural plague on the accused. Some crimes go beyond human justice. This can only be avenged by the dead.

And so Monteverde and his family withdraw to their homes and wait for their conviction. You are in a labyrinth of blocked-off wide-angle shots that are so rich in blood money and so fertile that your eyes will soon begin to take part in the paranoia of the general. Bustamante refrains from building and releasing jump fears and builds up potential horror in every picture, so that the horror of what Monteverde did does invade his once comfortable villa like a black mold.

The walls are slowly crumbling: Aid is the first to flee, although a young maid named Alma (“Ixcanul” heroine María Mercedes) arrives to curb the bleeding. She wears a frog, mourns her dead children, and cryptically declares that she is from “a place with plenty of water,” but her new employers are too desperate – and still too desensitized – to ask why an indigenous woman is so eager could be working for this monster, especially when so many of their own people have gathered outside his home. The angry murmur of the crowd surrounds this incredibly quiet film like the dull roar of the living dead, and their excited protests only become more terrifying when their political bite mutates into something more unnatural.

The worm also turns against Monteverde in the house, although Bustamante’s approach to tightening the noose of the general’s extended family does not provide the leeway to become fully drawn characters. Dead air collects in the living room and a few long sequences hardly lead to a deepening of the decay atmosphere, but it is enough that his progressive daughter (Sabrina De La Hoz) turns on her father and his wife Carmen (Margarita Kenefic) shows up as the engine of the collective Denial (“The past is the past – if we turn around, we become salt sculptures”). And yet Bustamante is so attuned to the criminal powers of the Guatemalan patriarchy that even the landlady is given a certain amount of empathy before the end.

But it would be a stretch to consider that Carmen could be “The Weeping Woman” mentioned in the film’s title. not if Alma is such an obvious substitute for a folkloric figure known to be despised, to drown herself and her sons, and then to be sent back to heaven until she can find her souls. Alma is almost supernaturally stoic, but she’s certainly interested in teaching the general’s granddaughter how to hold her breath in the swimming pool. And why does the house keep flooding?

These are not urgent questions – “La Llorona” is the most distant secret, and even the most obvious elements of metaphor and allegory are sublimated in abstraction. Sometimes it seems that Alma is only supposed to direct the growing Guatemalan cry from the outside, while the collective psyche of an entire country cries for justice. And even if Bustamante bends into somewhat more conventional horror tropes, his film searches for its silence. The scariest and most satisfying moment in the entire movie has literally no movement at all, as it is petrified by the promise of divine punishment. And so, despite all the suffering, “La Llorona” could also be seen as the rare horror film to feel good: Human justice may not work, but men like Monteverde must always face higher authority.

Note: B +

“La Llorona” played in the Spotlight section of the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Shudder will release it later this year in the United States.

