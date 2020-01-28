advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers put Kobe Bryant and his family first. Rival teams have announced that their faceoff will be postponed this week after the shocking death of the hometown icon over the weekend.

Key facts: The Lakers and NBA announced the canceled game tomorrow night on Monday.

On a related note: According to reports, the next NBA Hall of Fame ceremony will officially enthron Kobe with some of the best players in the league.

The Hall of Fame ceremony, which will also honor Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, will take place in August in Springfield, Massachusetts. HOF President and former director of American basketball Jerry Colangelo told The Athletic of Kobe: “Should be the most epic class of all time with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Kobe will be honored as he should be be. ”Bryant was announced in December as one of the nominees alongside Duncan, Garnett, Tim Hardaway and Mugsy Bogues. (United States today)

Wait, there is more: Last weekend, the rapper from Louisiana Boosie Badazz suggested to the NBA to make Kobe the official logo of the league.

Before you leave: After the terrible Kobe helicopter accident on Sunday, the West Coast rapper Game shared a slideshow of moments spent with the late star.

