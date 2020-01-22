advertisement

LA Galaxy announced the signing of Sevilla striker Javier Hernandez. The former Manchester United striker joins MLS after spending four months in the league with Julen Lopetegui.

Hernandez, who scored three goals in 15 games for Sevilla, is reportedly the highest paid player in the United States with a base salary of $ 6 million over a three-year contract.

Speaking to the LA Times, Hernandez said the move was “the right time, the right opportunity.”

advertisement

The 31-year-old, who will have the job of filling Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s goal gap, said of his decision: “People will say it was because I didn’t make it [in Europe], but sometimes in football there is Things that are not in your hands.

“Over the past two years, managers have decided to trust other players more than I do. And now LA Galaxy, manager of the club and the league, says to me: ‘Look, Javier, we want to give you everything, all the trust to help us, ‘and that’s why I’m taking this opportunity. “

Hernandez started his career at Guadalajara before moving to United in 2010, where he immediately made an impact. The Mexican international scored 20 goals in all competitions in his first season in England, helping the Red Devils win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final.

He won a second championship title in 2012/13 but fought with David Moyes’ unfortunate spell and was loaned to Real Madrid in 2014/15 when Louis van Gaal took over.

After moving to Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015, Hernandez won back some of his top scorers with 28 goals in 54 games. He returned to the Premier League with West Ham in 2017 and scored 27 goals before moving to Seville.

Galaxy finished fifth in the Western Conference in 2019 before losing to city rivals Los Angeles in the playoffs.

advertisement