By ERIC HEINZ, City News Service

Los Angeles County has submitted an offer to purchase the St. Vincent Medical Center in Westlake, which will be used for homeless shelter and assistance.

“Los Angeles County is the best place to turn St. Vincent Medical Center into a facility that could help us meet our needs for affordable housing, temporary housing, and comprehensive psychiatric and medical health services,” said Hilda Solis, the district leader made the suggestion to buy it to the board of supervisors. “Part of my strategy was to reuse the county’s underused or underused assets to make up for our lack of affordable housing. If we want to fight our homeless crisis effectively, we have to be innovative and creative. “

Information about the bids of the district and the planned purchase was not immediately available. It was also unknown whether someone else bid in the hospital.

“This is not as usual,” said Solis. “This boldly focuses on the needs of the community.”

The Los Angeles City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee made a proposal to the entire city council on Wednesday to purchase St. Vincent.

City Councilor Mitch O’Farrell today stressed his support for the city’s efforts to acquire St. Vincent Medical Center and also commended the county’s efforts to bid on it.

“I wholeheartedly support the county’s offer to acquire the St. Vincent Medical Center,” said O’Farrell. “The city will continue to work with all parties to equip the (medical) center to deal with our homelessness crisis. Angelenos agree on this unique opportunity. There are still many unknown variables on this matter and I will continue to be responsible for considering all options. “

The nonprofit Verity Health System announced in January that the planned sale of the hospital in the Westlake District has failed and the facility will be closed.

According to Verity, the system submitted court documents requesting the closure of the medical center at 2131 W. Third, St. Verity Health went through Chapter 11 bankruptcy and hoped to transfer the hospital and three other medical centers.

“We know that it will no longer be a hospital. We know that it can be used as an acute care unit and there are facilities that can also be remodeled for permanent homes, ”said O’Farrell during the committee meeting. “It has everything.”

O’Farrell said the acquisition of the 366-bed hospital was expensive but not yet rated. However, he said it could cost less than building the same number of beds for the homeless.

“What I hope is that while we continue with the reviews, a merciful Samaritan goes to the auction and … buys and turns it over so we can use it,” said O’Farrell. “But it will take us all.”

O’Farrell said during his recent trips to the state capital that he was discussing the idea of ​​buying St. Vincent with California lawmakers.

“I don’t see any significant obstacle for the opposition (from) people who just don’t like the idea because the need is so big and everyone realizes it is,” said O’Farrell.

City Councilor David Ryu said he supported the project, but there were opportunities to cut spending, such as using another building on campus for housing and expanding the vacant space.

“This may be cheaper than renovating the existing building and possibly cheaper if the hospital remains in a medical setting,” said Ryu.

