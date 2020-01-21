advertisement

Late Tuesday, January 21, hundreds of volunteers holding notepads and pens were looking for glimpses of people sleeping in their cars, tents, and under bridges.

The annual homeless count began on Tuesday in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, which are part of the efforts of the city and county in LA. The goal: to estimate the number of people not accommodated in the region. The results will likely help determine the amount of federal and district funding needed to address homelessness problems.

The results will be available immediately.

Glendale, Pasadena and Long Beach will be running their own individual counts this week.

“The count is important because it shows how resources are allocated and how future policies will be shaped,” said Corrine Ho, a staff officer at United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “It all depends on the count.”

The 2020 Los Angeles area homeless census will take three days. Volunteers can register at TheyCountWillYou.org.

January 21: San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys;

January 22: West Los Angeles, Southeast Los Angeles and the South Bay;

January 23: Antelope Valley, Metro Los Angeles and South Los Angeles.

These cities do their own counts:

Glendale: Jan.21;

Pasadena: January 21-22;

And: Long Beach January 23.

On Tuesday, the switches should work until late into the night.

In 2017, Los Angeles adopted County Measure H, a 0.25% sales tax approved by voters. The city also adopted its own proposition, HHH, the $ 1.2 billion homeless shelter.

But in recent years, officials and homeless lawyers have been frustrated by the growing number of unprotected Southern Californians, with many shelters and housing units still unopened and making their way through the regulatory approval pipeline.

The number of homeless rose by 12% from 2018 to 2019 and reached almost 59,000 people. The city saw a 16% increase to around 36,000 homeless people.

Ken Craft, president of Hope of the Valley’s rescue mission, said he would not be surprised if this year’s count shows a “slight increase” in the number of people not accommodated.

“As terrible as it sounds, we didn’t open enough locations last year,” he said, expecting the numbers to go down in 2021 for good.

Proponents feared that recent camp cleanups in several neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley, including Chatsworth and the Sepulveda Basin, could disrupt the count as homeless residents could later disperse.

Brooke Carrillo, 48, a homeless woman sleeping in her car in Chatsworth, was going to join the volunteers on Tuesday evening. She said she witnessed a massive cleanup in her camp earlier this month that forced dozens of people to move.

She said she was concerned that the count would not reveal “exact” numbers because many people had left the area.

“People build the camps because they don’t want to be seen,” she said. “Volunteers have to go back to the same place and tell people later. Every time you come back you see more people. I want every person to be counted. “

