By ELIZABETH MARCELLINO, City Intelligence Service

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, February 11, to rethink the structure and responsibility of a lead agency responsible for combating homelessness.

Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis jointly drafted the application, which recommends a review by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

“I think something has to change,” said Barger. “If not … my cities will feel that they are not fairly represented.”

LAHSA was founded in 1993 in response to a lawsuit by the city of Los Angeles against the county, which believed that the county was not doing its part to resolve the problem. The joint power company, led by a commission of five district and five city officials, manages more than $ 400 million annually, including around 70% of all Measure H funds.

Barger said many city guides have complained that LAHSA focuses too much on Los Angeles instead of taking a nationwide perspective.

When it adopted Measure H – the quarterly sales tax charged to fund housing support services – in 2017, the Board of Directors decided that LAHSA would manage service provider funds instead of building up another bureaucracy. The county could now choose to manage the money itself, although the board originally determined that it would be less efficient and possibly less cost-effective, said supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

However, regulators agreed that things have changed dramatically in the past three years.

“LAHSA has grown significantly exponentially, only in terms of requirements,” said supervisor Janice Hahn. “We really tackled the problem of homelessness.”

Hahn said LAHSA was not adept enough to effectively address the full range of homelessness.

“I felt a lack of urgency,” said Hahn. “The bureaucracy that exists has not been flexible enough to grow, change and adapt.”

She talked about her own staff who had rented motel rooms for the homeless in Whittier when they were unable to get the help they wanted from LAHSA.

Solis agreed and said, “We’re trying. I can’t afford to wait for LAHSA.”

Sheila Kuehl, the manager, said she did not believe that a larger or smaller body made a difference in the county’s response to homelessness.

“I don’t care what we do with this board, it’s not the main thing that will solve homelessness,” she said.

Kuehl also pointed out that two ideas for structuring the body could go in opposite directions – bringing officials from more cities to the table could work against a truly nationwide approach.

“I like the city-district partnership,” said Kuehl before adding that more federal and state funding is the real key to solving the problem.

According to Barger, cities are worried about not seeing the money at work in their communities, and she was loudly concerned that LAHSA could not effectively control its growth.

“It’s no longer about money, it’s about leadership,” said Barger.

LAHSA is the lead agency in the Los Angeles Continuum of Care, the regional planning agency that coordinates the placement and care of the homeless. However, the CoC has its own board and there are various other commissions and advisory boards – as well as the Political Council for coordinated entry systems and the district’s homeless initiative – that share responsibility for politics and supervision.

LAHSA Commission chairwoman Sarah Dusseault said she hoped to be able to participate in tough talks on how to proceed, but hoped the report back to the board would be indefinite.

“We hope this is not a requirement,” said Dusseault to the board.

The Los Angeles City Council is currently reviewing the governance structure of LAHSA. LAHSA itself has set up an ad hoc governance committee and a new central command for housing to address the challenges of finding homes for homeless residents with HUD vouchers.

A report is expected in 60 days.

