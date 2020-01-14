advertisement

The President of the Council, Nury Martinez, is calling for a “Family First” agenda since she held her first council meeting as Chairman of the Los Angeles City Council on January 14, 2020 with her husband Gerry Guzman, daughter Isabelle and mother Julia Martinez directs. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

LOS ANGELES – At her first meeting as President of the Los Angeles City Council, Nury Martinez said today that she wanted to focus on families and work to reduce the number of homeless people in the city. This could start with an assessment of local authorities dealing with such problems.

“We are facing huge challenges here in our city that require a sense of urgency,” said Martinez. “The working people in this city are doing everything they can to ensure that they have a roof over their heads, but it is still not enough. Our children live with parents who cannot guarantee that they can have a home next month. As civil servants, we have a duty and purpose to help them. ”

The recent president of the council made several proposals on Tuesday as part of her Families First initiative, which includes a reassessment of the city’s role at the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and a review of the city’s homelessness strategy plan.

Martinez also introduced proposals to incentivize businesses to hire youth workers who are moving into adulthood, to create an opportunity to hire more women in the city, to create an internship program for low-income youth, and to create a revolving loan program that would do that Help people pay for important things to prevent them from becoming homeless.

When asked by reporters about the difference between their presidency and that of former President Herb Wesson, Martinez said some changes would be noticeable.

“I made it very clear. I have a different style and approach to solving problems,” said Martinez. “I think it comes from a woman and maybe a mother. I just don’t have much patience if I don’t do things. “

Contrary to general unanimous votes during Wesson’s term, Martinez said she was “not afraid to hold an 8-7 vote on a particular Tuesday, Wednesday, or Friday.”

Martinez is the first Latina to ever become President of the Los Angeles City Council.

She was elected to the city council for the first time in 2013 and was the only woman at the time to serve on the board. According to her office, she helped raise the city’s minimum wage to $ 15 an hour, and she created a task force and increased efforts to help women trafficked women escape and get the help they need ,

Martinez has her own “Green New Deal” agenda, which focuses on environmental justice for low-income people and communities of people in color communities who historically suffer from pollution.

Martinez said she will continue to be “relentless” to find public safety, transportation, and clean road resources for families in the northeastern San Fernando Valley.

