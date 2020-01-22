advertisement

To prevent a private company from building a detention center for immigrants in Arleta, the Los Angeles City Council voted on Wednesday to temporarily ban such facilities.

The request, approved by the city council on Wednesday, instructs the planning department to work with the prosecutor to draft a regulation that provides for 45 days of permits for projects in private detention facilities.

The regulation aims at VisionQuest’s plans to build a detention facility in a former convalescent home in Arleta, 9120 Woodman Ave.

The proposal was drafted by Council President Nury Martinez and presented last Friday. City officials are working on a more permanent ban, but that still has to work its way back to the local council.

Before the vote, Martinez said she would prefer to call a prison proposed by companies like VisionQuest “prisons” because they are.

“I am a daughter of immigrants and it is terrible for me that this company, which benefits from the pain and misery of the children, will open up in a predominantly Latin American community like Arleta,” she said.

The news of the proposed project met with resistance from some in the San Fernando Valley. Some joined a rally earlier this month to speak out against it.

On Monday, dozens of San Fernando Valley residents gathered on Woodman Avenue in Arleta to protest the plan to set up an immigration detention center there. One said the suggestion felt like a slap in the face. This is what others said at the rally on the proposal: pic.twitter.com/ZniKES7kHg

– Elizabeth Chou (@reporterliz) January 7, 2020

Brenda Villanueva from the valley, who works near the planned detention center, asked the city council to push the application forward.

She said the company’s proposal to operate in its own back yard was “a direct slap in the face of our community.”

“These facilities have no place in the city of Los Angeles or California,” said Villanueva.

